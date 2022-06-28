ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Marking Milestone Moments In Your Life

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gC0wR_0gO5nqj200

Celebrating milestones like birthdays or even meeting your exercise goals offers you the opportunity to recognize achievements, honor life transitions, and bring you closer to those you love in the process. As life goes on, we don’t always take time to honor our accomplishments and the big question is: Why did we stop?

Becky Shaw of Louisville has always been intentional when making plans and this includes celebrating her milestone moments. “I have my grandmother’s philosophy that was ‘plan and push,’” Becky says. This generational wisdom was the motivation behind her overseas trips for her 50th and 60th birthdays. Becky has traveled to countries like Turkey, Greece, and Italy. “It was amazing to walk the streets of Ephesus,” she says. It’s this sense of wonder she keeps close and why she’s making plans for her next milestone this year — her 70th birthday.

Becky says she wants to recognize these life moments in an exceptional way by seeing “bigger and better.” So, she organizes unusual trips to create a memorable experience. “Carson from Downton Abbey says, ‘The business of life is the acquisition of memories. In the end that’s all there is.’ Isn’t that a great quote?” she says. Studies show that our memories can contribute to our sense of well-being and storing up some good ones can even reduce stress.

Becky says she feels more energized while taking her trips. “I have to meet everyone. There’s not a person on that bus or boat that’s not going to know me,” she says. Making friends and experiencing new cultures keep Becky’s love of traveling growing, but part of the excitement, too, is in the planning. “It’s something to look forward to which I think is key,” Becky says. Having an event to anticipate can boost your mood and increase feelings of optimism and that’s why Becky encourages you not to put off making your travel plans. “If we don’t plan it’s not going to happen,” she says.

There are so many ways to plan your very own milestone celebration like throwing a party, preparing an extravagant meal, or perhaps organizing a secret little something just for you. Tawana Edwards felt moved to honor a big life achievement in a private way — a way she never would have predicted. “I’ve always had this phobia about needles,” Tawana says. As a little girl, she remembers hiding from the doctors giving her a tetanus shot, and her anxiety surrounding needles continued into adulthood.

At 37 years old, Tawana was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma — cancer that starts in the white blood cells. Her treatment included chemotherapy, radiation, and eventually a bone marrow transplant — all of which involved needles. Years later, when Tawana was declared cancer-free, she thought about ways she could honor her journey, asking herself what she could do to acknowledge that she conquered cancer — and the needles. “So, I decided to ask someone to do needle work on me,” Tawana says.

Just before her 50th birthday, Tawana got her first tattoo. Keeping this significant moment to herself, Tawana went alone to the tattoo studio. “I didn’t do it for anyone else but me,” she explains. A loose translation of “Tawana” in the Cherokee language means “morning star,” so she chose a blue-shaped star to be tattooed on her lower back. “It was like a statement of what I’d gone through and what I’d beaten,” she says.

Honoring your life experiences is one way to honor yourself. “I’ve learned things without a doubt,” Becky begins, “it’s not only about seeing the world, but it’s about getting out of your comfort zone.” Tawana adds it’s important to celebrate transitions and to mark them in some way. She doesn’t regret getting her tattoo and says in doing so, “I was facing my fear and saying, ‘Look, this really is behind me.’ I really did feel like I was done being afraid.”

By Tonilyn Hornung

P.S. Say ‘yes’ to life.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Defying the odds; Kade Francis on road to walking on his own

LOUISVILLE, Ky — A Louisville family is trying to raise enough money to purchase cutting edge technology to help their two-year-old boy. There's a fundraiser for Trexo Home, a robotic assisted walking device for Kade Franics. The Go Fund Me page has nearly $5,000 raised. Kade Francis attends therapies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Get away from the '9-to-5' with a stay on Dolly Parton's tour bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those wanting to get away from the "9-to-5" can now take a vacation on one of Dolly Parton's tour buses. Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, a one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus "designed by Dolly and her sisters." Billed as Dolly's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Turkey, KY
City
Louisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com

UofL students foster dogs through 4 Paws for Ability

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may see more paws at the University of Louisville, including one 9-month-old pup named Cashew who has become pretty popular on campus. That’s thanks to 4 Paws for Ability, students, including Koby Batts, can take their four-legged friends to class. “My girlfriend’s talked about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Translation
WLKY.com

Adopt a pet for just $10 during LMAS 'Let Freedom Wag!' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From now through July 6, Louisville Metro Animal Services will be offering $10 adoptions on all kittens, puppies, and small dogs during their "Let Freedom Wag!" event. Every LMAS adoption during the event includes a free gift, and all pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

4th of July: List of fireworks, events around the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Fourth of July is right around for the corner, and for many, this will be the first in-person celebration in over two years. There are many firework displays and events that will be taking place in an around the Louisville area. Here is a running list of events that you can be on the lookout for during your Fourth of July weekend celebrations.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Crumbl Cookies, more tenants to open in developing Fern Creek retail center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A handful of new tenants are coming to a developing retail center off Bardstown Road,according to Louisville Business First. Cedar Creek Crossing, a $20 million development, is underway near Bardstown Road and Cedar Creek Road in Fern Creek. LBF first reported on the project in December when the initial lineup of tenants was revealed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Greece
WLKY.com

3 people escape burning home in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Red Cross is helping families that were affected by an early morning house fire that took place in the south Louisville neighborhood of Jacobs on Tuesday. Just after 3:30 a.m., the Louisville Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3600...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Finding Peace On The River￼

“I love my boat,” Bob Owings begins, “and I can tell you many reasons why it’s so special to me.” As a proud husband and father of three emerging adults, owner of a bustling family business, active church and community volunteer, and avid U.S. and world traveler, Bob’s life is pretty scheduled most of the time. “My boat brings people together and automatically relaxes everyone. That’s a natural gift of being on the water. The boat is its own vessel, separate from everything else that binds me to a structure in my life. It gives me a chance to ‘leave the dock’ in more ways than one.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
282
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy