Overseas doctors help U.S. women with medication abortions to circumvent new bans

Former Bakery Owner Allegedly Used Dead Infant’s Identity to Obtain U.S. Passport, Driver’s License, Student Pilot’s Certificate, and $1.5 Million in PPP Loans

An Ohio woman was arrested in Utah for allegedly stealing a dead infant’s identity and using it for nearly 20 years. Ava Misseldine, 49, stands accused of passport fraud, Social Security number fraud, aggravated identity theft, and fraud in connection with an emergency, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime.
Are You Applying for a Concealed Carry License Post-, in …

These were the "may-issue" jurisdictions in which such licenses were generally unavailable; if you're applying there (and outside the counties which were apparently de facto shall-issue, such as Sacramento, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties in California, as well as some rural counties), let me know what you're seeing of the process. Are you seeing general compliance by the licensing authorities? Obstructionism? Manageable but annoying red tape? Likewise, if you apply a few weeks from now, please e-mail me at volokh at law.ucla.edu to let me know.
SCOTUS Rules That Doctors Who Write Prescriptions in Good Faith Can't Be Convicted of Drug Trafficking

The Supreme Court today unanimously sided with two physicians who were convicted of drug trafficking based on opioid prescriptions that federal prosecutors portrayed as medically inappropriate. Six justices said the government is required to prove that a doctor "knowingly or intentionally" exceeded the authorization for medical use of controlled substances. Three justices disagreed with the majority's legal analysis but concluded that a doctor cannot be convicted of drug trafficking if he acted in "good faith."
Justices side with doctors convicted in pain pill schemes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled for doctors who face criminal charges for overprescribing powerful pain medication in a case arising from the opioid addiction crisis. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court that prosecutors must prove that doctors knew they were illegally prescribing powerful pain...
Comments about rapes, pregnancies cause trouble for GOP candidate

Over the last decade, a great many Republicans — both officeholders and candidates — have struggled publicly in response to questions about pregnancies resulting from rape. As we’ve discussed, it’s tempting to assume that all GOP candidates, no matter how vehement their opposition to reproductive rights, would now know to prepare a compelling answer.
We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
Outrage at Trump’s Court: Uproar as MAGA-picked Justices reverse 50 years of legal precedent

The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, sparking intense national backlash. Despite most Americans opposing the ruling against women’s rights, there are now new abortion limits in 10 states and some abortion clinics have already closed. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the historic ruling and how the new bans will impact millions of Americans. June 27, 2022.
What too many of the states banning abortions have in common

Ordinarily, the most notable quotes from the Sunday shows come from the policymakers who appear as guests. But yesterday, it was a host, ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, who made an important point while asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about her state’s abortion ban. From the transcript:. “The...
Supreme Court sides with doctors convicted of overprescribing opioids

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Monday made it more difficult for the government to prosecute doctors who overprescribe drugs, unanimously setting aside the convictions of two physicians accused of operating opioid "pill mills." Under federal law, licensed physicians are permitted to dispense controlled substances for "legitimate medical purpose" as...
The conservative war for religious freedom at all costs wins another Supreme Court battle

In the past two weeks alone, the Supreme Court ruled that a public school cannot fire a high school football coach for praying at games and that a state which provides public funds for private schools cannot prohibit those funds from going to religious schools. Given how conservative this court is, and how protective it is of religious objectors, neither decision was a surprise. The era of religious freedom, likely at the expense of other rights like the freedom from other types of discrimination, has arrived.
