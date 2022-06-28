ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dicer deficiency impairs proliferation but potentiates anti-tumoral effect of macrophages in glioblastoma

By Yu-Qi Liu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlioblastoma is a lethal primary brain tumor with abundant immune-suppressive glioblastoma-associated macrophage (GAM) infiltration. Skewing immune suppressive GAMs towards an immune-activating phenotype represents a promising immunotherapeutic strategy against glioblastoma. Herein, we reported that genetic deletion of miRNA-processing enzyme Dicer in macrophages inhibited the growth of GL261 murine glioblastoma xenografts and prolonged...

