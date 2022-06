An employee worked for his employer for 27 years, during which he periodically took leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA). He retired and then filed a lawsuit against his employer after a conversation with his employer’s FMLA manager who allegedly discouraged him from taking more FMLA leave. On appeal, the federal 7th Circuit Court of Appeals (which has jurisdiction over Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana) clarified that an employer can violate the FMLA simply by discouraging, not actually denying, an employee from exercising his rights under the FMLA.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO