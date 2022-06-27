ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

70s at 7 Night with Bob V at Roca Roja

Cover picture for the articleDig out your bellbottoms and join us for a groovy good time at...

Beach, Pool and Sun in Myrtle Beach - $65

No matter what the temperature is like outdoors, you can find a place to swim at Landmark Resort. A huge indoor pool complex—which stays open all year—features a giant pool, lazy river, a kiddie pool, and a massive skylight. What You Get. Stay for two in an interior...
Outlook for Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– With the month of June now officially behind us, it is important to highlight rainfall totals in comparison to normal since drought conditions have worsened. The updated drought monitor was created on Tuesday (6/28) and subsequently was before most of the rain began. The new map now places every square mile of our viewing area in a drought, but hopefully, the rain over the last three days will show some relief on next week’s map.
5 Tricks to Avoid Falling for in Myrtle Beach

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach has a café, arcade, and over 40 attractions to enjoy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had so much fun escaping the dreary weather today at Big Air Trampoline Park. It’s the perfect place to let loose and have fun for all ages. With over 40 attractions, you won’t run out of new things to do. We loved trying out some new things, taste testing their menu on Dining with Dockery, and even checking out the parent experience.
Tropical Storm Bonnie forms in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the southwestern Caribbean to the second named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bonnie. The Hurricane Hunters highlight a well-defined center of circulation of about 120 miles to the east...
Insomnia Cookies to open new Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular cookie chain is making its way to Myrtle Beach!. Insomnia Cookies announced Wednesday that it will open its newest location at Broadway at the Beach on July 6. The new store will be located at 1177 Celebrity Circle, Suite 435. “From the classic...
North Myrtle Beach woman prepares for Ms. Senior America pageant

A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
Eat like a local’s out-of-town guest at your favorite South Carolina beach town

No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
New Chipotle coming soon to Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Chipotle restaurant is coming soon to Conway, according to the popular chain's website. The quick-service restaurant known for their burritos and bowls will be located at 2290 Highway 501 East, which is near the shopping plaza with Food Lion and Eggs Up Grill close to the Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University campuses.
Heading To Myrtle Beach? It’s Gator Country And It’s No Joke

Crazy story out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently. And I only mention this because, first off, it's a pretty tragic incident, and also, I know many Berkshire County residents, like myself, count Myrtle Beach as one of their favorite vacation destinations. CNN reports that according to Horry County Police,...
5 Reasons Why Those Relocating To Myrtle Beach Prefer Rural Settings

Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County. Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state of S.C. While the primary draw of Myrtle Beach is the beach itself, savvy home buyers have discovered that the vast amount of land in Horry County offers many options for living in a more rural, country setting.
