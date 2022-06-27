70s at 7 Night with Bob V at Roca Roja

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – This is Grand Strand Life. It’s a quick glance at some of the things that make visiting Myrtle Beach extra magical, and some of the must do’s during your time here. The plot unfolds as you head to Murder at the Cotton Club,...
No matter what the temperature is like outdoors, you can find a place to swim at Landmark Resort. A huge indoor pool complex—which stays open all year—features a giant pool, lazy river, a kiddie pool, and a massive skylight. What You Get. Stay for two in an interior...
Long before British colonists set up housekeeping on the Ashley River at Charles Town, the Cherokees had already been making annual trips to the coast. It was the leaves and twigs of Yaupon holly that compelled them to make the three-week journey. Yaupon holly is chock-full of caffeine and the...
MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– With the month of June now officially behind us, it is important to highlight rainfall totals in comparison to normal since drought conditions have worsened. The updated drought monitor was created on Tuesday (6/28) and subsequently was before most of the rain began. The new map now places every square mile of our viewing area in a drought, but hopefully, the rain over the last three days will show some relief on next week’s map.
Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She lives in Myrtle Beach, SC. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is one of the best places to take your summer vacation. It's beautiful and there is a lot to do. However, as a tourist, a lot of businesses bank on you not knowing certain things. Here are five of those mysteries that will help you save both time and money while you're here.
As the Myrtle Beach area gears up for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, fireworks shows and events are scheduled and government buildings are expected to be closed. Here's a rundown of what to expect during the holiday weekend in Horry County. FIREWORKS. Multiple shows are set from the Grand...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old Myrtle Beach dancer is reaching new heights while pursuing her passion. Earlier this month, Siena España returned to the Grand Strand from overseas, in Finland, after competing in the Helsinki International Ballet Competition. The coveted competition only accepts the best of the best. Siena started dancing when she […]
MURRELLS INLET — A Murrells Inlet man had a vision five years ago to start a business in which he had little experience. A beer brand was born on the water that day and is starting to draw the attention of Grand Strand residents and visitors. Alan Holmes was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had so much fun escaping the dreary weather today at Big Air Trampoline Park. It’s the perfect place to let loose and have fun for all ages. With over 40 attractions, you won’t run out of new things to do. We loved trying out some new things, taste testing their menu on Dining with Dockery, and even checking out the parent experience.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone Two in the southwestern Caribbean to the second named system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bonnie. The Hurricane Hunters highlight a well-defined center of circulation of about 120 miles to the east...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular cookie chain is making its way to Myrtle Beach!. Insomnia Cookies announced Wednesday that it will open its newest location at Broadway at the Beach on July 6. The new store will be located at 1177 Celebrity Circle, Suite 435. “From the classic...
A North Myrtle Beach woman is headed to Pennsylvania this fall to continue her love for pageantry at age 63. Dreisa Jordan Sherrill, Ms. South Carolina Senior America 2022, is preparing to compete for the national title of Ms. Senior America in September. Equipped with her vocal and dance skills, congeniality and experience in all aspects of pageantry, Sherrill hopes to show the judges “the best me I can be.”
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is set to open four locations in Horry County over the next few years, according to a company spokesperson. Custard & Steakburger Holdings, a new franchise group, recently signed an agreement for four locations in Horry County, according to the spokesperson. One location will be […]
No one goes to New York City to eat at the Times Square Olive Garden, or to Charlotte to eat at Denny’s, so why would you go to Myrtle Beach to eat at Chili’s?. Nothing against Never-Ending Breadsticks, Moons over my Hammy or Baby Back Ribs, but when we are vacationing, we want to eat like the locals — or at least, we want to eat at the restaurants where the locals would take their own out-of-town guests.
For nearly seven decades, South of the Border has reigned supreme as a quirky destination along Interstate 95. But, there's a new roadside attraction in town. Nearly 30 miles separates South of the Border and Buc-ee's in South Carolina. Each attraction likely attracts thousands of visitors a year. Let's break...
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A new Chipotle restaurant is coming soon to Conway, according to the popular chain's website. The quick-service restaurant known for their burritos and bowls will be located at 2290 Highway 501 East, which is near the shopping plaza with Food Lion and Eggs Up Grill close to the Horry Georgetown Technical College and Coastal Carolina University campuses.
Crazy story out of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, recently. And I only mention this because, first off, it's a pretty tragic incident, and also, I know many Berkshire County residents, like myself, count Myrtle Beach as one of their favorite vacation destinations. CNN reports that according to Horry County Police,...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport is embarking on a $70 million expansion project to accommodate the growth. Myrtle Beach International Airport has seen a rise in passengers since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Airport officials said they do not see the momentum slowing down anytime soon. “The pandemic […]
Myrtle Beach is located in Horry County. Horry County is the fastest growing county in the state of S.C. While the primary draw of Myrtle Beach is the beach itself, savvy home buyers have discovered that the vast amount of land in Horry County offers many options for living in a more rural, country setting.
