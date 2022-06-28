First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Mecklenburg County

The first case of Monkeypox has been confirmed in the area by Mecklenburg County Public Health.

The news comes just days after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the first case in the state.

Monkeypox often includes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash.

“Though this is the first confirmed case in the county, we know there are likely other cases,” said county health director Dr. Raynard Washington.

The infected resident is home and in insolation, according to Washington. Mecklenburg’s Communicable Diseases team is working to vaccinate those recently close to the resident.

Monkeypox is usually spread through skin-to-skin contact.

Residents with “concerning rashes” are encouraged to contact their health providers.

