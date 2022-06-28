ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Abortion Clinic Preparing for Influx in Patients From Other States

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuwCW_0gO5Vc2U00

Source: FRANCOIS PICARD / Getty


The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court is impacting women nationwide.

While the right to choose will remain in place in North Carolina under Governor Roy Cooper’s leadership, some states have decided otherwise.

As states such as South Carolina begin to see potential stricter access, clinics in Charlotte are receiving a drastic increase in calls.

“We’ve seen an influx of callers seeing if they can still access care. Folks are really concerned about if they can keep their appointments,” said Amber Gavin, the VP of Operations for A Woman’s Choice, to WBTV .

Gavin says they are preparing for the influx of patients while assuring women their appointments still stand.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported roughly 30,000 abortions were performed in the state in 2020, with approximately 25,000 being from North Carolina residents.

Read the full story here .

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

All-clear given after 'threat' at York Technical College

ROCK HILL, S.C. — York Technical College was evacuated after a "threat" Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Rock Hill police were called to the school around 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to the school's Twitter account, Building A was evacuated and all classes were canceled through 5 p.m. Just before 3 p.m., the all-clear was given by police, allowing classes to resume Wednesday evening.
ROCK HILL, SC
The Richmond Observer

New N.C. budget includes surplus, reserve, raises

The North Carolina Legislature released its latest proposed budget Tuesday night which includes raises for teachers and state employees, a school safety fund, and money for capital and infrastructure projects. The Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget of $27.9 billion is a 7.2% increase from the FY 2021-22 budget. “The good news,...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL

Pay a visit to western NC 'body farm'

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Deep in the mountains of North Carolina, Western Carolina University maintains "The Forest," where bodies decompose to help forensic scientists understand how to solve cases of the missing and murdered.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Wade, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
State
South Carolina State
WAVY News 10

Top 10 best school districts in North Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in North Carolina using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.
EDUCATION
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Forced To Become Unincorporated Land

Those North Carolina maps are experiencing a change. The North Carolina town of East Laurinburg is about to be considered unincorporated land. The former small town was part of Scotland County. If you make the drive from the Charlotte area to the beach you’ve likely driven through Scotland County along 74. This change in distinction will go into effect on July 1. Why you may ask? Well according to the Carolina Public Press financial violations led to this move.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
nsjonline.com

2022 Miss North Carolina crowned in High Point

HIGH POINT — North Carolina’s representative to the Miss American Competition was crowned this weekend at High Point Theater. Karolyn Martin, of Boone, topped 29 other candidates to win the coveted crown and the opportunity to compete for the Miss America crown in Connecticut in December. A singer,...
HIGH POINT, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman pleads guilty to $100K COVID relief fraud

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman pleaded guilty after officials said she fraudulently received $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Plea documents show that 25-year-old Yesenia Rodriguez admitted to conspiring with another person to receive two COVID-19 relief loans and unemployment benefits totaling over $100,000 from April 2020 through May 2021. Rodriguez applied for a fraudulent loan in July 2020 for a hair and nail salon that did not exist, the documents allege.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Roe V Wade#Charlotte Abortion Clinic#The Supreme Court#Southern
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Small Town Has Most Affordable Beach Houses in the U.S.

One thing we love about the summer is a weekend on the beach. Finding a great beach house can be a hassle sometimes, but what about purchasing one of your own? Whether or not you want one for the family or to rent out, lucky for you North Carolina is the perfect place to get one.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

Weaver wins Republican nomination for South Carolina education leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservative think tank CEO Ellen Weaver has won the Republican nomination for South Carolina education superintendent. Weaver was the second-place finisher in the primary earlier this month but vaulted past Palmetto State Teachers Association Executive Director Kathy Maness on Tuesday. Weaver will face Democratic teacher and SC for Ed founder Lisa […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

York Technical College campus in Rock Hill evacuated

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — All in-person classes at York Technical College in Rock Hill were canceled until 5 p.m. Wednesday after the campus was evacuated, college officials said. The college did not give a reason for the evacuation but said operations were moving to remote operations. Students from the evacuated Building A […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

New documents reveal what could be next for failed Rock Hill Panthers practice facility

ROCK HILL, S.C. — More details have been released about what could happen with the failed Panthers practice facility site in Rock Hill. According to court documents, at least two real estate investors have reached out to David Tepper’s real estate company about the property. The investors were not named and appear to be subject to non-disclosure agreements.
ROCK HILL, SC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy