Could the Trail Blazers really trade for Kevin Durant? | Locked On Blazers

Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them. Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 forward grew...
Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
Comments / 0