I’m a gardening expert – the cheap item found in most households that can completely stop weed growth

By Danielle Cinone
The US Sun
2 days ago
 2 days ago
RIDDING your garden of weeds may be tedious, but a garden guru has revealed a cheap household item that can put an end to unwanted growth.

Garden expert William Mitchell explained how newspapers can help stop weed growth in your garden.

A gardening expert recommends using newspapers to halt weed growth Credit: Getty
Newspapers are inexpensive, biodegradable, and great for preventing weed growth Credit: Getty

The expert from Sutton Manor Nursery told news outlet Express.co.uk: "There are plenty of rumors circulating the internet about newspapers helping to prevent the growth of weeds in your garden.

“The truth is, this is correct. Newspapers can be used as a cheap and effective way to stop weed growth."

William said the pieces of newspapers are helpful because they are absorptive.

He suggests gardeners put mulch on top of the newspaper, and give the garden an ample amount of water.

The water will maintain moisture in the soil, keep the newspaper pieces in the same spot, and be a great way to reuse newspapers.

Within six weeks, the newspapers should decompose in the garden.

William continued: "It is also a phenomenal blocker of light and also biodegradable, so therefore is harmless to the environment.

"You simply lay the newspaper on the desired area, making sure all edges overlap and do not leave any gaps."

“Then, water the newspaper to help it stay down," he added.

The expert advises gardeners to weed because the "tedious" task "is actually extremely effective."

He said: "You should gently pull weeds at their base and remove them from the garden.

"Closing the gaps is another good way of preventing weed growth.

"This method helps to suffocate emerging weeds by providing shade for the soil in-between plants."

Meanwhile, another gardening guru also promoted using the sheets of newspaper to combat weeds - as the item is inexpensive and biodegradable.

The woman shared her tip to Facebook group Home Cleaning Tips And Tricks, where it’s racked up hundreds of likes.

She wrote: “Put newspaper over the dirt 3-4 pages thick and then cover it with mulch.

“The newspaper will prevent any grass and weed seeds from germinating, but unlike fabric, it will decompose after about 18 months."

The expert continued: "By that time, any grass and weed seeds that had been present in the soil will be dead.

“It’s green, it’s cheaper than fabric, and when you decide to remove or redesign the bed later on, you will not have the headache you would with fabric.”

