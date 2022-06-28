ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin 'lost vision and had stroke symptoms' after becoming dangerously dehydrated at scorching Texas concert

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Harrowing new details have emerged after 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin suffered a medical emergency on stage in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Fans in attendance claim they saw Irwin, 27, being carried off stage after collapsing behind his drum kit during the band's performance of their song Lover of Mine halfway through their set at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The Aussie musician has since revealed on Twitter he 'lost vision' and experienced 'stroke symptoms' after suffering from heat exhaustion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XlTTK_0gO5PxXl00
Harrowing new details have emerged after 5SOS drummer Ashton Irwin (pictured) suffered a medical emergency on stage in Houston, Texas, on Sunday 

Shortly after Irwin was taken backstage, a crew member walked out and told the crowd the concert had been called off.

'It felt like the stage AC had been turned off for a while and the venue was failing to provide water to fans,' one fan in attendance said on TikTok.

Irwin tweeted on Monday night: 'I was in tears in the ambulance, because I feel I've let many people down. I'm looking after myself and getting rest now.

'I feel so loved and looked after by my brothers and team and all of you. This is the price a dehydrated drummer pays when he takes on Texas heat.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sMxPc_0gO5PxXl00
Fans in attendance claim they saw Irwin, 27, being carried off stage after collapsing behind his drum kit during the band's performance of their song Lover of Mine halfway through their set at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PddGc_0gO5PxXl00
'It felt like the stage AC had been turned off for a while & the venue was failing to provide water to fans,' one user commented in a video of the concert on TikTok 

5SOS said in a statement the morning after the concert: 'As you may have heard, last night's show ended early due to a medical incident during the show.

'Upon experiencing physical symptoms, Ashton was taken to a local hospital for tests and a medical review. As a result, it was advised Ashton had experienced extreme heat exhaustion.'

'Thankfully and most importantly, he is feeling okay and recovering well. We apologise to all the fans in attendance for the show being cut short,' the band continued.

'Ticketholders please check your emails, you will be updated as soon as we have more information. Thank you, 5SOS.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYOHi_0gO5PxXl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CHGis_0gO5PxXl00

5SOS have since announced they will be postponing their Arkansas show that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday night.

The Youngblood hitmakers are in the middle of their North American tour, and are booked to perform at several venues Down Under in November.

They recently announced their fifth studio album, titled 5SOS5, will be released on September 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9k2d_0gO5PxXl00
5SOS, comprising Ashton and bandmates Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood and Michael Clifford, were halfway through their set when the medical incident occurred. A crew member returned moments later to tell the crowd the concert had been called off 

The group will perform in Perth on November 30, Brisbane on December 2 and Melbourne on December 4.

Then they are off to the Gold Coast on December 6, and Newcastle on December 7, before ending in Sydney on December 9 and 10.

The band formed as high-school students in western Sydney in 2011, and have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxSgm_0gO5PxXl00
5 Seconds of Summer (pictured in Carson, California, on June 4) formed as high-school students in western Sydney in 2011, and have sold more than 10 million albums worldwide

