SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- John Adams High School head football coach Antwon Jones resigned on Monday. He has parted ways with the school after six years. “We’re grateful for the countless positive relationships Coach Jones has built, and for his leadership at Adams,” said John Adams High School Principal Jim Seitz. “He’s helped mold hundreds of young people into productive citizens. We’re thankful to Coach Jones and his family for all they’ve given us and wish them the best of luck.”

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO