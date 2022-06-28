Jason Smith: "Colin Kaepernick’s Workouts Are Strictly Business Moves"

Landon Pace has landed an offer from his father's alma mater. Pace announced via his Twitter that he had received an offer from Ohio State. Pace is the son of Orlando Pace, who was an offensive tackle for the program from 1994-96. He then went on to play in the NFL for 13 seasons (12 of which were with the Rams) before making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

