Born and raised in Hollidaysburg, Pa, Maddy Martinsen fell in love with the restaurant world while working her first job at age 16. This experience, coupled with her love for food, brought her to study Culinary Arts & Food Service Management at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island. She opened Mayfield in Hollidaysburg in November of 2020 and has been pleasing palates in the 814 for over a year and a half.

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO