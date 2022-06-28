Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

The US Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has ruled in favour of a high school football coach who gathered his team to pray at 50-yard lines after games, a case that could have wider impacts to First Amendment protections that prevent the government from imposing religious views.A ruling on 27 June from Justice Neil Gorsuch argues that “there is no conflict between the constitutional commands of the First Amendment in this case” and only the “mere shadow” of a conflict, “a false choice premised on a misconstruction of the Establishment Clause” of the First Amendment that prohibits government intervention in...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO