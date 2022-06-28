ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The Supreme Court said Monday that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games was protected by the Constitution, a decision that opponents said...

Daily Mail

Supreme Court rules that Christian high school football coach CAN pray at the 50-yard line after his team's games - and that he was wrongly punished for doing so

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a former Washington high school football coach who ho was put on leave for praying at the 50-yard line after his team's games. In a 6-3 ruling the high court sided with former coach Joseph Kennedy, who was put on leave when the school said that his prayers violated the separation of church and state.
The Independent

Supreme Court rules high school football coach had constitutional right to pray on field

The US Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority has ruled in favour of a high school football coach who gathered his team to pray at 50-yard lines after games, a case that could have wider impacts to First Amendment protections that prevent the government from imposing religious views.A ruling on 27 June from Justice Neil Gorsuch argues that “there is no conflict between the constitutional commands of the First Amendment in this case” and only the “mere shadow” of a conflict, “a false choice premised on a misconstruction of the Establishment Clause” of the First Amendment that prohibits government intervention in...
