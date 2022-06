This 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family is new to the market. It was listed on June 28th 2022 with a list price $325,000. Single level living in a freshly renovated ranch located in the desirable, quiet Gallagher Acres neighborhood just a minute from the amenities of downtown Waterbury. 2022 updates include the entire kitchen, flooring, garage door, bathroom vanity, lighting and electrical, fresh paint, cedar fencing, and more. Level lawn and convenient garden shed for storage. Close to 89 for easy commutes to Burlington and Montpelier plus minutes to access the outdoor fun of Sugarbush and Mad River Glen.

