ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

Red Lake High School Prom of Saturday, April 30, 2022 - P45

By Michael Barrett
redlakenationnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Lake High School Prom...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows in Minnesota: list

(FOX 9) - After multiple cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firework celebrations returned last year and continue to grow in 2022. Below is a list of the largest Fourth of July celebrations across the state of Minnesota. Apple Valley: Freedom Days fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m....
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Anishinaabe Culture Camp available for Red Lake & Ponemah Students

Looking for something fun to do this summer? There will be Anishinabe Culture Camp available for grades 8-12 from July 11-July 22nd, and for grades 5-7 from July 26th-August 5. Call Victoria Irons Graves (218)-368-4711 to register. There is a limit of 30 students each session, so don't miss out...
PONEMAH, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Ojibwe Culturalist - Red Lake School District #38

Red Lake School District #38 is accepting applications for an Ojibwe Culturalist:. REPORTS TO: Ojibwe Gikendaasowin Wedaaked:Steward of Ojibwe Language & Knowledge. JOB PURPOSE: The Ojibwe Culturalist shall structure and implement culturally-focused experiential enrichment activities and curriculum to facilitate increased student engagement, foster students' sense of self and pride in their heritage and history, and increase district staff's knowledge of the Ojibwe culture and their ability to integrate this knowledge into their curriculum.
RED LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lake, MN
Education
City
Red Lake, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $4 Million in Contamination Cleanup Grants

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced today grant awards of nearly $4.1 million to 11 Minnesota cities. These grants play a significant role in the cleanup of contaminated sites for redevelopment. The Contamination Cleanup Program funding is expected to leverage $368 million...
SAINT PAUL, MN
boreal.org

Minnesota given more than 700 acres near the St. Croix River

Photo: A view of the St. Croix River from a 729-acre property near Chisago City, Minn. The Trust for Public Land announced Tuesday that it has donated the land to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be managed as part of the Chengwatana State Forest. Minnesota Department of Natural...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake COVID-19 Weekly update - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – COVID-19 Weekly update. At the March Regular Council Meeting, the Red Lake Tribal Council voted unanimously to lift all COVID-19 mandates via Resolution No. 45-2022, 8 for and 0 against. However it is at the discretion of the Program Directors to determine if any COVID-19 Precautions remain in place at their facilities.
RED LAKE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prom#P45#Highschool
Kat Kountry 105

20 Iconic Minnesota Locations: How Many Have You Visited? [GALLERY]

Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but that isn't all that this state has to offer. From Split Rock Lighthouse to the SPAM Museum, how many of these iconic Minnesota locations have you visited? I personally have been to 15 of them. I haven't yet been to Allianz Stadum, Split Rock Lighthouse, the SPAM Museum, World's Largest Ball of Twine or the Boundary Waters.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs."After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill...
ISLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Hot 97-5

Severe Weather Possible Across North Dakota Starting This PM

I don't know about your yard, but my lawn is starting to yellow and brown up. We could use a shot of rain in Bismarck Mandan and we have a chance this afternoon. Let's hope we see some raindrops today, unlike last Friday when beneficial rains formed all around us, but we didn't see a drop. Yep, I'm starting to think the Bismarck Bubble wants to play again.
BISMARCK, ND
Kat Kountry 105

Southern Minnesota, Give a Warm Welcome to Radio’s Newest Member, Kinsey!

Hello Southern Minnesota, my name is Kinsey, and I am Kat Kountry 105’s newest DJ and content creator. Here is a chance to get to know me, as I say hello to the community!. To begin, I am a 22-year-old woman, who just graduated From Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. After being a college radio DJ for four years and a Music Director for two years at Luther’s radio station, I decided to continue pursuing this career with the help of my Communication Studies degree. With my job as a Music Director, I was given many new singles and albums from smaller artists around the world, and I was able to listen to their music and then send out my favorites to our thirty other DJs! I am what you call a music fanatic, so this career and this wonderful opportunity at Kat Kountry seemed quite fitting!
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Slow down when navigating work zones this Independence Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – With July 4 falling on a long weekend and holiday celebrations throughout the state, the Minnesota Department of Transportation urges Independence Day weekend travelers to plan ahead, expect delays and enjoy a safe, steady pace by driving the speed limit – particularly while driving through work zones.
TRAFFIC
knsiradio.com

Sinkhole Closes Road in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud street is closed for repairs after a sinkhole opened up after heavy rainfall in the last week. The St. Cloud Public Works Department says starting immediately, 255th Street from about 1,500 feet west of County Road 75/Roosevelt Road to 31st Avenue will be closed to through traffic due to repair work on the sinkhole about a foot across and more than four feet deep.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

New U.S. Bike Route 20 connects St. Cloud to Moorhead

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A new 188-mile bike route connecting St. Cloud to Moorhead is the third such amenity in the state, giving people in Minnesota more opportunities to take a trip by pedal power. U.S. Bicycle Route 20, the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s newest bike route, connects Moorhead,...
MOORHEAD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy