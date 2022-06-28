FDA tightens import restrictions on certain cantaloupe, seafood, dried fruit
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations...www.foodsafetynews.com
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations...www.foodsafetynews.com
Why is it that "we" import most of our food products, including meat! none of it is "safe" to eat in the first place!!! They are finding shards of glass in meat too, plus all the contamination! They "export" ours, then import theirs! It blows my mind!!!
Comments / 6