We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Walk down the frozen aisle at any grocery store and you'll find a plethora of options in the seafood section. There are frozen tilapia fillets, peeled jumbo shrimp, salmon burgers, and even gourmet crab cakes. Of course, one of the most popular frozen under-the-sea treats — with both kids and adults alike — is fish sticks. First released by General Foods in 1953, the breaded rectangles were originally invented as a way to prevent fish from spoiling (via Smithsonian Mag). Also known as fish fingers, they're typically made with a firm white fish, usually Alaskan pollock, according to Mercury News.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO