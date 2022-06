Lawrence Police have recovered a specialized bike that was stolen from a man with special needs. The bike, which sustained some damage, was his only means of transportation. The bike went missing around 8:15 a.m. Saturday from the IHOP restaurant at 3102 Iowa St. while the owner was inside getting a drink, according to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Police Department on Tuesday. The owner walked out of the restaurant to see someone riding away on the bike. The owner yelled at the person to stop but to no avail. The owner was unable to provide police with a description of the thief, according to the post.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO