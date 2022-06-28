ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

 2 days ago

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out...

traverseticker.com

TC Light & Power Prepares For Citywide Fiber Expansion, New Service Center That Will Take Over Jewelry Store

With the first payment from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan set to be released in August or September, Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) is preparing to embark on an $18.2 million project to build out the rest of its citywide fiber network and create a city smart grid. Engineering and initial construction will follow the release of funds this fall and winter, with the goal of offering the next wave of customer hookups in April. As part of the project, TCLP is taking back over its building at 130 Hall Street to open a downtown customer service center – a move that will force current tenant Gold & Jaye Jewelry to vacate its space next year.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

NMC Announces Tuition Hike

A five percent tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year was approved unanimously by the Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) Board of Trustees Monday. The tuition increase amounts to $6 per contact hour for in-district students (Grand Traverse County residents.) Fees will rise $1.50 per contact hour. For the average in-district student taking 24 contact hours in a two-semester academic year, it represents an increase of $180 ($144 in tuition, $36 in fees.)
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

