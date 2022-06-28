IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

With the first payment from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan set to be released in August or September, Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) is preparing to embark on an $18.2 million project to build out the rest of its citywide fiber network and create a city smart grid. Engineering and initial construction will follow the release of funds this fall and winter, with the goal of offering the next wave of customer hookups in April. As part of the project, TCLP is taking back over its building at 130 Hall Street to open a downtown customer service center – a move that will force current tenant Gold & Jaye Jewelry to vacate its space next year.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO