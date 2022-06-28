IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Traverse Area District Library, McGuire Community Room, TC. Larry Walsh decided to step away from corporate life & cycle into the heart of America. He will share his story of an improbable journey of self-discovery & resolve in "Suit to Saddle," & soon to be published, "Forty to Finish." Mr. Walsh will be introduced by fellow biker, Aaron Selbig from Norte.
With the first payment from a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan set to be released in August or September, Traverse City Light & Power (TCLP) is preparing to embark on an $18.2 million project to build out the rest of its citywide fiber network and create a city smart grid. Engineering and initial construction will follow the release of funds this fall and winter, with the goal of offering the next wave of customer hookups in April. As part of the project, TCLP is taking back over its building at 130 Hall Street to open a downtown customer service center – a move that will force current tenant Gold & Jaye Jewelry to vacate its space next year.
A five percent tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year was approved unanimously by the Northwestern Michigan College (NMC) Board of Trustees Monday. The tuition increase amounts to $6 per contact hour for in-district students (Grand Traverse County residents.) Fees will rise $1.50 per contact hour. For the average in-district student taking 24 contact hours in a two-semester academic year, it represents an increase of $180 ($144 in tuition, $36 in fees.)
Comments / 0