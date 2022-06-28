ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

 2 days ago

Emily's large-scale relief prints center on the complex relationships...

Fstoppers

The Forgotten Force Behind Your Photography

Visual weight is an often overlooked but essential component of your photographs. It influences how your pictures are viewed and is what drives your compositions. It is the force that draws your attention within an image but is often ignored by photographers. Every element in a photo has a different visual weight. Consequently, a picture’s various components work against each other. Each is vying for attention. In other words, we notice some things before others. It is why we compose shots in particular ways and decide what elements we include within the frame to ensure balance, flow, rhythm, and hierarchy. If we want compelling pictures, we can use our knowledge of visual weight to dictate how the viewer reads them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Francis Bacon portrait of Lucian Freud sets records in £43.4 million sale

A Francis Bacon painting of Lucian Freud has sold for £43.4 million on its auction debut, making it the most valuable single panel piece by the artist, according to Sotheby’s.Titled Study For Portrait Of Lucian Freud, it has not been seen publicly for nearly six decades, having remained in the same private European collection for 40 years.After exceeding its estimate of £35 million when it went under the hammer on Wednesday at Sotheby’s British Art: The Jubilee Auction, the piece set a series of auction records.Sotheby’s stated that aside from becoming the most expensive single panel by Bacon, it has...
VISUAL ART
Next Avenue

Letting Go of My Imperfect Art

Take these steps to heal from a 'creative wound' and learn to embrace your inner artist. If women of a certain age could be said to have BFFs (Best Friends Forever), then Alison is mine. She's the friend who serves as my sounding board, the friend who coached me through a long night of contractions, and eleven years later, stayed by my side as that same child underwent lifesaving surgery.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Artist Sued for Alleged Bored Ape Yacht Club Copies, Saudi Arabia Plans Major Art Installations, and More: Morning Links for June 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE. The firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Yuga Labs, has slapped artist Ryder Ripps with a lawsuit, alleging that he has been infringing its trademarks by selling copycat versions of those much-loved, much-reviled apes, Reuters reports. Ripps claims that those high-priced apes can be linked to “subversive internet nazi troll culture” and that the versions he has been selling are satirical appropriations. Yuga has called the accusations “slanderous.” The complaint alleges that Ripps has been confusing customers and that he has made some $5 million from...
VISUAL ART
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
ARTnews

A $52 M. Francis Bacon Painting Reigns in Otherwise Weak Sotheby’s London Sales

Click here to read the full article. Sotheby’s staged an evening sale offering works of modern and contemporary art on Wednesday evening in London, bringing in a combined total of £149 million ($182 million) with fees. The 79 lots offered spanned works from young newcomers like Shara Hughes and pieces by well-established figures like Francis Bacon. 61 works sold, with two withdrawn in advance. 23 lots in the auctions were guaranteed; 18 of them were secured with irrevocable bids. The total hammer price for the entire grouping before fees came to £125 million ($152 million), falling below the low end of its combined...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Margaret Keane Dies: Kitschy ‘Big Eyes’ Artist, Subject Of Tim Burton Biopic Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Margaret Keane, whose wildly popular paintings of big-eyed, melancholy children (and later celebrities with deep pockets) became one of the most widely recognized signature artistic styles of the late 20th Century – and whose long battle with her husband over his fraudulent and lucrative claims of authorship inspired the 2014 Tim Burton film Big Eyes starring Amy Adams – died Sunday at home in Napa, California. She was 94. Her death was reported on her official Facebook page today: “We’re sad to announce that Margaret Keane, ‘The Mother of Big Eyes, our Queen, a...
NAPA, CA
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Reflections – Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein was unique. He bridged the gap between classical music and contemporary culture as composer, of West Side Story and other musicals as well as many pieces for the concert hall, conductor, pianist, and musical pedagogue, with his pioneering television concerts for young people. This year he’s getting the Hollywood treatment with a forthcoming Bradley Cooper feature film, but, in this documentary, directed by Peter Rosen, we can discover his life in his own words. Here are the public and private sides of his life and work, following him from his home to his debut at New York’s Carnegie Hall.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

The Best Color Theory Books for Foundational Knowledge

Click here to read the full article. Delve deep into the wide world of color and make your compositions stronger with a crash course in color theory. As much a science as it is an art, color theory is a complex study that outlines prismatic relationships and how the human eye perceives the spectrum. The foundation of color theory is the color wheel, a diagram invented by Isaac Newton that maps the colors of the rainbow onto a circle. Color theory is especially concerned with the harmony of color combinations. It also identifies certain colors as primary, others as secondary,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Creative Bloq

I'm obsessed with these stunning Stranger Things 4 posters

Stranger Things Season 4 (or ST4) has turned the internet upside down with its terrifying storyline, incredible soundtrack and nostalgic '80s iconography. And with part 2 of the season to hit our screens this Friday, the show is celebrating with some amazing poster designs. The official Stranger Things social media...
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Queer Art Magazine 'Container Love' Takes Over Weekday in Europe

Berlin-based queer art magazine Container Love is set to take over Weekday this summer with an all-new exhibition and T-shirt collection. Titled “#VisibleLove,” the exhibition features works from renowned photographers that seek to promote the duality of human existence through the queer gaze. The exhibition will be displayed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Smithonian

The Secret Sounds of Notre-Dame’s Bells

Since the devastating fire in 2019, Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral has been closed. The beloved structure, which is over 850 years old, is not scheduled to reopen until 2024. But in the meantime, Bill Fontana is bringing the sounds of the cathedral’s bells—which survived the fire—to the public.
RELIGION
lonelyplanet.com

Liverpool's best museums: music, modern art and maritime legends

Known around the world predominantly for football and The Beatles, you might not realize how much more Liverpool has to offer. With one of the most impressive selections of (free!) museums and galleries in the UK, the story of the city (and in some cases, the UK at large) is spelled out for those who know where to look.
ENTERTAINMENT

