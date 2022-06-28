ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Storytime Adventures

traverseticker.com
 2 days ago

Featuring "In The Tall, Tall Grass"...

www.traverseticker.com

lonelyplanet.com

Bonding over Burgundy: Nourishing outdoor adventures

It’s easy to escape into the outdoors and replenish your mind, body and soul in Burgundy © Delpixel / Shutterstock. In Burgundy, with its swathes of forest, meandering rivers, medieval villages and monasteries and world-renowned vineyards stretching for miles, it’s easy to escape into the outdoors and replenish your mind, body and soul.
TRAVEL
Variety

Teaser of Fantasia Opening Night Film ‘Polaris’ Reveals Dystopian Perpetual Winter (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Opening the 26th Fantasia Int’l Film Festival in Montreal on July 14, writer-director KC Carthew’s “Polaris” is her sophomore pic after her multi-award-winning debut feature, “The Sun at Midnight” (2017). A teaser, bowing exclusively in Variety, reveals a dystopian thriller set in a frigid, snow-blanketed wasteland. An expansion of her award-winning short film “Fish out of Water,” which also bowed at Fantasia in 2015, “Polaris” turns on Sumi, a young girl who has been raised by a polar bear. Set in 2144, it follows Sumi (Viva Lee, “Deadly Class”) as she tries to evade capture from...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Construction Walls Up Around Possible Future Shrek & Donkey Meet and Greet Location in Universal Studios Florida

The meet-and-greet location for “Shrek” characters closed a few weeks ago, along with the Classic Monsters Café it was attached to. Universal announced Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona would move to a new location in Universal Studios Florida but did not specify where. We later noticed the stone planters from the old meet-and-greet outside the abandoned Barney Shop in Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone.
LIFESTYLE
PC Gamer

These Phasmophobia speedrunners are scarier than the ghosts they're hunting

Nearly two years after its early access launch, I'm still playing Phasmophobia with my pals and we're pretty efficient ghost hunters. Compared to speedrunners though, we're just a bunch of teens poking around haunted houses. Twice-annual charity marathon Games Done Quick is on this week and a group of four totally pro ghost hunters spent thirty minutes bullying ghosts out of six different houses.
VIDEO GAMES
WDW News Today

Disney to Share More on ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Overlay at Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans

As we revealed earlier this month, Disney will be sharing more details on its upcoming “Princess and the Frog” overlay to Splash Mountain next month at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. We now have a look at individual panel schedules which lay out possible points that Disney could use to reveal more about the attraction.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
lootpress.com

Our natural heritage lives in old outdoor magazines

When I was a kid growing up in the 1950s, the world of outdoor magazines had something for everyone, young or old. The “big three” were Outdoor Life, Sports Afield and Field & Stream, the latter of which garnered by far the cream of the crop, having attracted far and away the best writers.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Gear Patrol

Yeti's New Nordic Collection Brings a Sweet New Line of Colors

There's a lot to love about Yeti's lineup of coolers, drinkware and other products: the impressive durability; the attention to quality; the ability to keep food and drinks cold for lengths of time so great it would give Captain America PTSD. But there's also plenty to be said for their visually attractive qualities. Let's face it: before Yeti, how often did you ever stop to think, boy, that's a good-looking cooler, or daaamn, check out that travel mug?
LIFESTYLE

