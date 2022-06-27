Frances Smith

RIRIE – A Ririe woman will receive a second chance at life after finding out her brother is a perfect match for a life-saving kidney donation. Kierstin Murdock, 22, has been surviving tremendous health issues for her entire life. As a baby, she was diagnosed with Vater Syndrome, which caused her kidneys to form like horseshoes. One kidney had only 30% function and the other was the size of a grape, putting her life expectancy at no more than 12 years old.

