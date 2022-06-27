ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frances Smith

Cover picture for the articleFrances Valerie Smith, 94, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 25, 2022. Services will...

eastidahonews.com

Draft horse show set to take place in Rigby this weekend

RIGBY — A local family event will return for its second year of entertainment this holiday weekend. The Snake River Draft Horse Show is a three-day event that begins July 1. The show will run for about 2.5 hours each day at Wind River Arena, located at 70 N. 4600 E. in Rigby. The event first started in 2020 and after not taking place last year, chairman of the show Wade Thornley said organizers are looking forward to being back.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Missing teenage girl found safe

“Rashell Lindsey was located this afternoon and found to be safe,” the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We thank the public for their assistance.”. ORIGINAL STORY:. The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Snake River Landing ready to welcome thousands for Riverfest, Melaleuca Freedom Celebration

IDAHO FALLS — Preparations are underway to welcome thousands of people to Snake River Landing Monday for Riverfest and the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration. The annual Independence Day events are expected to bring an estimated 200,000 spectators for the biggest fireworks display west of the Mississippi River. Before the show, Riverbend Communications hosts Riverfest with live entertainment, food vendors, activities for kids and more beginning at noon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Ammon, ID
Idaho Obituaries
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot Fire Chief set to retire Thursday after 35 years of service

BLACKFOOT — A local fire chief who has dedicated his career to the community for over 35 years will retire on Thursday. Blackfoot Fire Chief Kevin Gray has been the chief for 27 years. According to a news release, he is the longest current standing paid fire chief in the state of Idaho.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Local distillery celebrating 10 years of producing vodka from Idaho potatoes

DRIGGS – Good ideas often come at the most unexpected times, and in Lea and Bill Beckett’s case, it happened over a glass of vodka. It was 2010, and the Driggs couple had been sitting on a 4-acre parcel of land off Idaho Highway 33 that they’d bought three years before. They’d originally planned to build a hotel, but the recession brought that to a halt.
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biggest Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks show planned for 4th of July

IDAHO FALLS — Plans are underway and the finishing touches are being made for the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. The 29th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration will light up the night sky Monday at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. The show will feature 18,237 “high-flying, ground-shaking” fireworks to pay tribute to America’s Founding Fathers and those who have fought for our country.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Luca

He is a transfer from the Pocatello Animal Shelter where he was surrendered. Luca is a two-year-old Doberman mix who is very friendly and great with everyone he meets. He is very treat-motivated and knows all his tricks – sitting, laying down, giving you his paw and more. Luca...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Will Smith
eastidahonews.com

Yellowstone Safari Park discussed at ‘grievance meeting’ in Madison County

REXBURG — The topic of an upcoming Yellowstone Safari Park or “game ranch” was discussed during a June 29 Madison County Commissioners Meeting. Jared Sommer, the owner of Yellowstone Safari Park, spoke to commissioners and local residents to try and ease concerns among the neighbors who will be living near the park, after a flyer made its way around Facebook this month, detailing concerns about the “game ranch,” which is set to be built at 2246 West 4000 North in Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Fish and Game rescues 5-foot long sturgeon from Blackfoot canal

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game. At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Idaho Department of Fish and Game personnel from both the Southeast and Upper Snake Regions responded to reports of a sturgeon trapped in a canal in Blackfoot. When personnel arrived, the sturgeon was...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local woman gets second chance at life thanks to her brother

RIRIE – A Ririe woman will receive a second chance at life after finding out her brother is a perfect match for a life-saving kidney donation. Kierstin Murdock, 22, has been surviving tremendous health issues for her entire life. As a baby, she was diagnosed with Vater Syndrome, which caused her kidneys to form like horseshoes. One kidney had only 30% function and the other was the size of a grape, putting her life expectancy at no more than 12 years old.
RIRIE, ID
eastidahonews.com

High school student raises over $100,000 to save food pantry building

SHELLEY – A Shelley high school senior decided to do something extra special for his senior project this year. Ryker Clinger, 18, raised over $100,000 to save the building that Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry was run out of. Almost two years ago, the Shelley Community United Methodist...
SHELLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of assaulting woman appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A Firth man who allegedly assaulted a woman near a landfill last year recently appeared in court. Jacob Hansen, 51, is charged with misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing officers after an altercation on East Sunnyside Road in June 2021. A disposition hearing was...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

City of Pocatello announces new Chief Financial Officer

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello. The city of Pocatello announces Eugene “Gene” Hill as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the City. Hill will oversee the city’s Finance Department. “We are excited to have Gene on our team. He brings...
POCATELLO, ID

