Luke Richardson officially named new Blackhawks coach

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks made it official Monday – they named Luke Richardson as the 40th coach of the franchise.

Richardson, 53, replaces interim head coach Derek King, who took over in November when the Blackhawks fired Jeremy Colliton after a disastrous 1-9-2 start to the season. The Blackhawks finished the season 27-33-10 under King.

Since then, the Blackhawks have promoted interim general manager Kyle Davidson to the full-time job.

Richardson will be tasked with returning the franchise to Stanley Cup contention, after the Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

An assistant for the Montreal Canadiens for the past four seasons, he has also been an assistant coach for the New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators in the NHL, and the Binghamton Senators in the AHL.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1987, Richardson  spent 21 seasons as a defenseman, playing 1,417 games for the Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Senators.

