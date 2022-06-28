ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

White Sox lose to Angels, have now dropped five of six

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyYW6_0gO55bKg00

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Noah Syndergaard snapped a four-game losing streak and the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

Brandon Marsh added three hits for the Angels, who have won two straight home games for the first time in nearly five weeks. The Angels are 17-18 at The Big A this season but have won only five of the last 19 in their ballpark.

Gavin Sheets had two hits for the White Sox, who have dropped five of six. Lucas Giolito pitched six solid innings but did not factor in the decision.

Before the game, the Angels had nine players and coaches suspended by Major League Baseball for their roles in a nasty brawl with the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Interim manager Phil Nevin began serving his 10-game suspension Monday night. Bench coach Ray Montgomery managed the club.

Assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti (five games), pitcher Andrew Wantz (three games) and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo (two games) also began their suspensions. Montgomery will serve a two-game ban when Chiti returns.

The White Sox went ahead 3-2 in the seventh on Josh Harrison's RBI single before the Angels regained the lead in the home half.

Max Stassi drew a one-out walk from Reynaldo Lopez (4-2) and moved to second on Marsh's single. Pinch-runner Monte Harrison and Marsh advanced on Andrew Velazquez's sacrifice bunt before Ward hit a two-run double off the wall in right-center that was just beyond the reach of center fielder Luis Robert.

Syndergaard (5-6) allowed three runs on six hits in seven innings and struck out seven. It was the right-hander's first victory since May 24 against Texas.

Raisel Iglesias worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Syndergaard retired the first nine White Sox hitters before Tim Anderson singled leading off the fourth.

The Angels got on the board with two outs in the second when Jared Walsh scored after a long fly ball hit by Marsh went in and out of Sheets' glove near the right-field wall. The ball deflected off the top of the short fence in the corner but stayed in play. It originally was ruled a home run, but got overturned to a triple.

Marsh scored when Velazquez hit a grounder up the middle that deflected off Giolito's foot into shallow right field for a hit.

The White Sox tied it in the sixth on RBI doubles by Andrew Vaughn and Jose Abreu.

CENTURY MARK

Anderson stole second in the fourth inning to become the 31st player in White Sox history with 100 stolen bases. Anderson, in his seventh year with Chicago, is 10 for 10 on steals this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada (right hamstring strain) worked out before the game with the anticipation that he will return to the lineup Tuesday. ... RHP Liam Hendriks (right forearm strain) threw a bullpen, but there's still no decision on whether he will go on a rehab assignment.

Angels: INF Matt Duffy was placed on the 10-day injured list due to low back spasms. C Matt Thaiss was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Johnny Cueto (1-4, 3.19) is 4-0 with a 1.34 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

Angels: A starter had not been announced for Tuesday, but rookie RHP Chase Silseth (1-2, 4.96 ERA) is part of the team's taxi squad and could be activated.

