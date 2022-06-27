ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh talks about connection between QB Lamar Jackson and new players

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week, with quarterback Lamar Jackson in attendance. He was throwing the football to a wide array of players that included both new and returning players, so every snap that he took was an important one.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media after Baltimore’s final minicamp practice and was asked the connection that Jackson had with some of the new players on the team. He talked about how there didn’t feel like a lack of chemistry, and also said he was happy to see the throwing, catching, and targeting that took place over the three days.

“Yes, that’s a great point, because I feel like … Lamar [Jackson] has been here three days – that’s all it’s been – and it didn’t feel like you had a lack of chemistry. Now, there were things – and he and I talked about it on the field – communication things, cadence things, some of the new offensive stuff. That’s not stuff he was here for to immerse himself into in the OTAs [organized team activities]. That’s the only thing, and that’s something we easily make up in training camp. But as far as the throwing and the catching and the targeting and all that, and what you’re saying – the playmaking stuff – I was happy to see that. And I was wondering about it; how’s he going to look? To see it look that good, to see the shape he was in, how well he threw the ball, that was all … For a coach, that’s exciting.”

Jackson has plenty of returning targets that include tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman, but he will be throwing to a pair of new tight ends in rookies Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely, as well as some new running backs in Mike Davis and Tyler Badie.

