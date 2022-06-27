ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray heading to Atlanta?

HoopsHype
 3 days ago

Zach Klein: In talking with multiple sources around the NBA, many...

hoopshype.com

ClutchPoints

Dejounte Murray’s feelings on joining Trae Young, Hawks as Spurs talk trade

The San Antonio Spurs are rumored to be in trade talks involving All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The Atlanta Hawks have been linked to Murray, and there are stirrings of a deal in the works. Although there is no official trade at the moment, the Hawks undeniably have interest in Murray. But does he have interest […] The post Dejounte Murray’s feelings on joining Trae Young, Hawks as Spurs talk trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Spurs’ bonkers asking price for Dejounte Murray amid Hawks trade talks

The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks have been engaging in trade talks surrounding Dejounte Murray and John Collins. Aside from what the Spurs really want in a possible blockbuster for their star guard, it appears they’re not even interested in Collins, either. Per LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the only player San Antonio actually wants […] The post RUMOR: Spurs’ bonkers asking price for Dejounte Murray amid Hawks trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Trae Young Wants Kevin Durant And Dejounte Murray To Team Up With Him On The Atlanta Hawks

After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks’ shocking Dejounte Murray trade stance amid Jalen Brunson hype

The New York Knicks are making their intentions for 2022 NBA free agency as clear as day. They want to sign Jalen Brunson to a big contract and have him be their leading guard moving forward. In the event that Brunson stays with the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks could go a different route by trading […] The post RUMOR: Knicks’ shocking Dejounte Murray trade stance amid Jalen Brunson hype appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thesource.com

Welcome to Atlanta: Dejounte Murray Traded from Spurs to Hawks

Dejounte Murray is leaving San Antonio and headed to the Atlanta Hawks. One of the early moves of the NBA offseason sees the All-Star Guard joining Trae Young in The A. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is being swapped for a package of Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. The Hawks will send the 2023 first-round pick the own from the Charlotte Hornets, along with their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. There is also a 2026 pick swap in the deal.
ATLANTA, GA

