NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray heading to Atlanta?

Dejounte Murray is leaving San Antonio and headed to the Atlanta Hawks. One of the early moves of the NBA offseason sees the All-Star Guard joining Trae Young in The A. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is being swapped for a package of Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. The Hawks will send the 2023 first-round pick the own from the Charlotte Hornets, along with their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. There is also a 2026 pick swap in the deal.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO