NBA rumors: Dejounte Murray heading to Atlanta?

The San Antonio Spurs are rumored to be in trade talks involving All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The Atlanta Hawks have been linked to Murray, and there are stirrings of a deal in the works. Although there is no official trade at the moment, the Hawks undeniably have interest in Murray. But does he have interest […]
The San Antonio Spurs and Atlanta Hawks have been engaging in trade talks surrounding Dejounte Murray and John Collins. Aside from what the Spurs really want in a possible blockbuster for their star guard, it appears they’re not even interested in Collins, either. Per LJ Ellis of SpursTalk, the only player San Antonio actually wants […]
Dejounte Murray has made a name for himself this season, as he became a first-time All-Star, and showed that he is one of the best defensive guards in the league. There's no doubt that he's had a very productive year, averaging 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 9.2 APG. There have...
After days of dizzying trade rumors, it looks like the Nets will move forward with their two stars for at least one more season. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, sharpshooting point guard Trae Young is dreaming of leading a big three of his own. On Twitter, Young's recent activity indicates that he loves the idea of playing with Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray, who would make the Hawks instant title contenders.
Gregg Popovich is getting up there in age and may be nearing the end of his coaching career, but he is not calling it quits just yet. The San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday traded Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks. The trade is a signal that the Spurs are building more for the future.
The New York Knicks are making their intentions for 2022 NBA free agency as clear as day. They want to sign Jalen Brunson to a big contract and have him be their leading guard moving forward. In the event that Brunson stays with the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks could go a different route by trading […]
The Spurs just pulled a trigger on a blockbuster trade deal that will see Dejounte Murray take his talents to the Atlanta Hawks. By sending their best player packing, the Spurs are expected to be one of the worst teams in the league in 2022-23. It’s not as if the...
Point guard Dejounte Murray is coming off a breakout season for the struggling San Antonio Spurs. This means, at least in the modern sports world, his name comes up in NBA trade rumors. Could Murray be on the move this offseason?. Here's everything you need to know about the NBA...
Dejounte Murray is leaving San Antonio and headed to the Atlanta Hawks. One of the early moves of the NBA offseason sees the All-Star Guard joining Trae Young in The A. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Murray is being swapped for a package of Danilo Gallinari and three first-round picks. The Hawks will send the 2023 first-round pick the own from the Charlotte Hornets, along with their 2025 and 2027 first-round picks. There is also a 2026 pick swap in the deal.
