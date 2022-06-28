ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Logistics Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

67 days

Did you notice?

  • Collin Sexton hosted a youth basketball camp at the West End YMCA in Willoughby, Ohio.
  • Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford launched his new line of themed apparel:
  • And let's just say that Dalvin Tomlinson is a fan of his new defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings:

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 28, 1968: Paul W. “Bear” Bryant recommended artificial turf be installed at Legion Field in Birmingham and Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and noted that the university would immediately begin installing the synthetic grass on the practice fields. The approximate cost of putting in a 100-yard field was $200,000. City officials in Birmingham seemed to concur with Bryant's wishes, noting the poor playing conditions that existed with the seemingly ever worn-out grass at Legion Field. — Bryant Museum

June 28, 1976: Butch Hobson made his Boston debut at Fenway Park with a double off the center-field wall and a rare inside-the-park home run, both off the Orioles' Rudy May. Boston won 12 -8.

June 28, 1988: Terrence Cody was born in Fort Myers, Fla.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

"Well Eli, Smokey just came out of the tunnel, and he's about 100 yards away from me now, and if I had my deer rifle I believe I could drop him, back to you Eli." — Jerry Duncan's comments to Eli Gold just prior to kickoff against Tennessee

We'll leave you with this...

