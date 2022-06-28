ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Abbott has made the crackdown on migrants central to his re-election campaign.

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Greg Abbott of Texas, facing re-election to a third term in November, has positioned himself as the country’s advocate against migrants, placing his aggressive stance on unauthorized migration at the heart of his political campaign, even as his policies were ultimately unsuccessful in stemming the arrival of...

