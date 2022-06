EUREKA, Calif. — U.S. 101 South close intermittently near the end of July so crews can complete the new Jacoby Creek Bridge. According to Caltrans District 1, Southbound U.S. 101 between Arcata and Eureka at the new Jacoby Creek Bridge will be fully closed on July 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, July 23. This section of the highway will close again on July 23 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.

EUREKA, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO