ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

What 2022 will look like for Allen Lazard

fanrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers will have a very intriguing group of receivers that will be tasked with catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Veteran Allen Lazard, who just signed his one-year, $3.986M RFA tender a...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NFL.com All-Rookie Projections Include Two Packers

Two members of the Green Bay Packers, one on each side of the ball, were projected to be selected to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team by NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. Starting with the defense, Reuter chose linebacker Quay Walker, the first of the team’s two first-round draft picks and the 22nd selection overall.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Quay Walker has fit right in with Packers' inside linebackers

GREEN BAY – Like most Packers fans, Quay Walker stood in awe of De'Vondre Campbell's breakthrough season. After waiting for the right opportunity, Campbell put the NFL on notice in 2021 while leading Green Bay's defense with 145 tackles and earning his first All-Pro recognition. A native of Cordele,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Packers' Preston Smith looking to build off of a bounce-back season

Preston Smith had a much-improved 2021 season. Prior to 2021, Smith recorded just four sacks in 2020 after a career-high 12-sack campaign in his first season with Green Bay in 2019. As a result, there was a belief out there that he might get cut before the 2021 season, but the team gave him an option: be released or play on a smaller deal. He chose to stay hungry and take the smaller deal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Carlos Dunlap to Green Bay seems very logical

Last season, the Packers got at least nine sacks from both Rashan Gary and Preston Smith on the edge. But after them, backups Jonathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai combined for just 2.5 sacks all season. GM Brian Gutekunst did select South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. Enagbare finished last season with 16 QB hits (leading the Power Five) and also finished third in the Power Five in pass-rush win-rate. He has talent but will experience a learning curve as a rookie. With not a lot of years remaining in the Aaron Rodgers era, the team needs to make "win-now" moves. Adding a veteran edge-rusher like Carlos Dunlap would give Green Bay a really solid, deep trio of edge-rushers.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy