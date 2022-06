Preston Smith had a much-improved 2021 season. Prior to 2021, Smith recorded just four sacks in 2020 after a career-high 12-sack campaign in his first season with Green Bay in 2019. As a result, there was a belief out there that he might get cut before the 2021 season, but the team gave him an option: be released or play on a smaller deal. He chose to stay hungry and take the smaller deal.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO