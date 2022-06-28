Weliever graduates from Carthage College

DANVILLE, Illinois — Bailey Pierce of Covington was recently recognized for graduating from Lakeview College of Nursing. She earned a bachelor of science in nursing degree through the College’s Danville location. Pierce is a 2008 graduate of Armstrong Potomac High School in Armstrong, Illinois. She graduated from Parkland...
KOKOMO — Three hundred forty Indiana University Kokomo students earned degrees in May 2022. The graduates represent 28 Indiana counties and six states. Area graduates include:. • Tamara Louise Montgomery of Crawfordsville earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration. • Adam Rylee Voils of Jamestown earned a...
ROLLA, Missouri — Ross Lippencott of Waveland was among the approximately 1,000 students who received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Franklin College’s 2022 Commencement took place on May 21 in Spurlock Center Gymnasium on the Franklin College campus. The event was also live-streamed on the college’s website. The top five majors of the graduating class were business, exercise science, biology, psychology, and history. The college conferred 172 undergraduate degrees and 31 graduate degrees.
The University of Indianapolis has announced its Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the second semester of the 2021–2022 academic year. Students named to the Honor Roll have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Dean’s List students have completed at least 12 credit hours and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
The Southmont FFA Chapter traveled June 13-16 to the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis to attend the 93rd Indiana State FFA Convention. During the convention students were able to listen to motivational speeches from both state and national FFA officers, attend award sessions, serve as delegates and attend leadership workshops. Students also had the chance to meet other FFA members from across the state and visit with numerous agricultural businesses and colleges.
Need to brush up on your math skills for a new job? Have major math anxiety? Love math and want to explore new books on the topic? No matter where you are on the math love/hate scale, Crawfordsville District Public Library has prime resources — many with titles on the punny side — to assist with math literacy.
Crawfordsville High School become a different type of learning environment Wednesday as local emergency response departments participated in a full scale active shooter exercise. The exercise involved about 100 participants and was conducted solely for practice and planning. The scenario for the exercise was that during school hours in mid-May,...
Tripp Roland Sheets, a son, born June 9 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Skye Barnes and Matthew Sheets, New Richmond. At birth, he weighed 7 pounds. He was welcomed home by sister Bentley Marie Lauy, 9, brother Kyre Keith Sheets, 9, and sister Cora Moon Sheets, 3. Maternal grandparents...
Terrence David Fitzwater, 51, of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born Aug. 12, 1970, at Crawfordsville, to David Lee Churchill and Patricia Lee Fitzwater. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and attended Pikes Peak Community College. Terrence was a proud...
It was argubaly the most exciting boys golf season in recent memory this past spring. Crawfordsville and Southmont went toe to toe at seemingly every meet they met up at. The two county rivals first met up at the Danville Invite and each tied one another by each shooting a 349. The Athenians would get the better of the Mounties at the Southmont Invite by six strokes as the two schools took the top two spots. Fast forward to the Sagamore Conference meet at Rocky Ridge and it would be the same close battle with this time the Mounties edging out CHS by a single stroke for third. When the county chase title was on the line at the county meet the Athenians would best the Mounties by two strokes 347-349 to claim the county crown.
Mabel E. Grimes, 99, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home with family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald B. Grimes. Mabel was born Oct. 8, 1922 to the late Charles and Mollie (Head) Cheek in Wingate. She was a graduate of Wingate...
Angie Miller will retire from Chase Bank on Tuesday. Miller has been an integral part of the company for the last 38 years. Her contributions will always be valued and remembered. Her hard work, commitment and dedication are worthy of admiration. As a tribute, the company and her family are...
Gary L. Bullock, 69, of Crawfordsville passed away at home Monday, June 27, 2022. He was born July 27, 1952, at Crawfordsville, to Lawrence and Janet Harnisch Bullock. Gary was a 1970 graduate of Crawfordsville High School. He worked for the Norfolk Southern Railroad retiring in 2012. Gary enjoyed going...
Taylor Grino - SM Laine Schlicher - CHS. NEW MARKET — Southmont softball coach Dan Taylor, who knows a thing or two about softball, has called Macie Shirk “the most prolific hitter in school history”. Just a glance at Shirk’s numbers and you can see why she is more than worthy of that praise. After a stellar junior season with the Mounties, Shirk was set on having an even better senior season. To say she did that would be a major understatement. This season Shirk had a season that will go down in school history as probably the best offensive season ever. Along with her .535 batting average, she cranked 11 home runs and tallied 40 RBI’s while slugging 1.126 and having an OPS of 1.707.
A memorial gravesite service is planned for Larry Wayne Hall, 76, a former Hillsboro resident who died Dec. 23, 2021,. at Dallas, Texas. The service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Hillsboro. Online condolences may be made at www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Hannah MaryLee McMichael, a daughter, born at 4:36 p.m. June 13 at Lebanon, to Travis and Morgan McMichael, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 20 inches. She was welcome home by siblings, Alivia, Klaire, Kennah and Bentley. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Allen and Michael Brown.
• Drug/drug paraphernalia found in the 700 block of East Franklin Street — 4:29 p.m. • Animal bite at Woodlawn Plaza and East Pike Street —4:52 p.m. • Domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Grace Avenue — 4:58 p.m. • Sex crime in the 2000...
Parke County REMC is now accepting applications for a Full Time Groundman. High school diploma or equivalent required. Must have, or be able to obtain, a valid Indiana Class A Commercial Drivers License and be able to pass a pre-employment drug test. For more information and to apply, visit pcremc.com/job-opportunities. All applications must be received by 4 pm Wed., July 6, 2022.
