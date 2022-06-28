COVID-19: Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 665,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 26, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 26.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 14.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA metro area consists of Dauphin County, Cumberland County, and Perry County. As of June 26, there were 21,928.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Harrisburg residents, the 48th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, Dauphin County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 26, there were 22,520.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Dauphin County, the most of any county in Harrisburg-Carlisle, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Perry County, there were 19,794.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Harrisburg-Carlisle.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Harrisburg-Carlisle metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.0%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Pennsylvania where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 124,886 28,028.7 1,520 341.1 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 38,331 27,432.4 523 374.3 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 42,222 27,390.7 705 457.4 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 36,139 27,170.3 740 556.4 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 224,073 26,751.5 3,045 363.5 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 30,092 26,320.3 536 468.8 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 107,880 25,807.1 1,617 386.8 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 26,250 25,617.3 379 369.9 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 21,119 25,149.5 345 410.8 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,808 25,015.2 633 514.0 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 565,767 24,266.8 8,019 343.9 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 132,923 23,922.4 2,319 417.4 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 40,033 23,824.6 540 321.4 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 127,395 23,548.1 1,923 355.5 44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,693 23,273.0 360 222.3 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,377,800 22,664.4 18,467 303.8 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 61,316 22,391.6 791 288.9 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 125,215 21,928.6 2,075 363.4

Sponsored: Tips for Investing

A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you're ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you're an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages . They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.