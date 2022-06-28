COVID-19: Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

The U.S. reported over 665,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 26, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 26.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 14.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area consists of just Kings County. As of June 26, there were 38,044.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hanford residents, the third highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hanford-Corcoran metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.6% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 per 100,000 residents 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 69,292 38,346.2 944 522.4 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 57,329 38,044.1 448 297.3 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 141,516 30,637.9 1,496 323.9 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 45,627 29,354.8 372 239.3 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 248,882 28,038.6 2,341 263.7 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,275,811 27,975.4 14,265 312.8 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,706,448 27,974.0 39,099 295.1 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 74,512 27,456.5 827 304.7 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 269,601 27,384.0 2,772 281.6 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 873,486 26,341.0 5,318 160.4 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 142,656 26,262.4 1,670 307.4 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 189,285 25,489.4 2,251 303.1 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 42,280 24,514.6 351 203.5 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 101,290 23,370.5 744 171.7 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 197,372 23,295.2 1,514 178.7 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 98,826 22,216.6 700 157.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 97,888 22,155.2 454 102.8 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 62,313 22,083.9 485 171.9 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 30,098 21,556.6 144 103.1 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 494,403 21,347.5 4,238 183.0 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 38,159 21,292.7 570 318.1 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 57,102 20,843.0 265 96.7 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 401,234 20,184.4 2,439 122.7 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 99,312 19,871.5 493 98.6 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 911,629 19,390.9 5,133 109.2 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 42,507 18,823.6 433 191.7

