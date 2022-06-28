COVID-19: Hinesville, GA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 665,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 26, bringing the total count to more than 85.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 1,005,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 26.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 32.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 29.3 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 14.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hinesville, GA metro area consists of Liberty County and Long County. As of June 26, there were 19,617.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hinesville residents, the 13th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 26,532.2 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hinesville metro area, Liberty County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 26, there were 20,922.9 cases per 100,000 residents in Liberty County, the most of any county in Hinesville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Long County, there were 15,332.8 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Hinesville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hinesville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 26 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 26 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 46,069 32,001.0 631 438.3 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,865 28,617.9 524 538.2 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 54,821 27,594.4 852 428.9 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 38,658 26,602.9 517 355.8 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 47,911 26,521.2 637 352.6 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 30,836 26,265.8 554 471.9 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 151,742 25,306.5 2,051 342.1 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 50,243 24,102.3 513 246.1 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,403,386 23,938.7 16,263 277.4 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 90,854 23,535.1 1,193 309.0 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 53,712 23,403.5 1,200 522.9 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 34,632 23,331.3 795 535.6 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 68,937 21,583.1 1,188 371.9 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,702 19,617.4 185 231.1

