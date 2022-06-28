ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Meet 5 remarkably old animals, from a Greenland shark to a featherless, seafaring cockatoo

By Benjamin Mayne, Molecular biologist and bioinformatician, CSIRO
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago

Some animals can live to a startlingly old age, from the famous 392-year-old “Greenland shark” to a 190-year-old tortoise in the Seychelles. Two science studies published last week brings us closer to understanding why some animal species can live for so long – far longer than humans.

The first, published in Science , debunked a few theories on why amphibians and reptiles (such as tortoises) live long lives. It found most reptiles and amphibians have highly variable rates of ageing and that, perhaps counter-intuitively, being coldblooded is not indicative of a long lifespan.

The only exception is turtles, which may fit the hypothesis of having a “protective phenotype”, where physical or chemical traits such as shells or venom enable a species to live longer.

The second study , which I was involved in, discovered the age of the world’s oldest aquarium fish: Granddad the lungfish.

Granddad was sent from Australia to Chicago in 1933 and lived in an aquarium until 2017. Our study measured changes in Granddad’s DNA to calculate his age at death. He was 109 years old.

Finding out how long an animal lives for isn’t easy, especially if they can outlive humans. It is well established that ageing is under genetic control, as the DNA sequence of certain genes can predict potential lifespan .

However, environmental pressures – such as getting eaten by a predator or succumbing to disease – can cut life off short, and may explain age differences between closely related species, such as between reptiles in the first study.

Here, I introduce you to five remarkably old animals and the fascinating lives they’ve led.

Granddad the Lungfish

Age: 109 years

Species: Australian lungfish ( Neoceratodus forsteri )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLACF_0gO4uq2w00
Granddad the lungfish, who lived to 109 years old. ©Shedd Aquarium

The world’s oldest lived aquarium fish is Granddad, the Australian lungfish. In our recent study , we used a DNA-based method to determine that Granddad was 109 years old when he died.

He lived a remarkable life. In 1933, Granddad made the 20-day voyage from Australia to the Chicago World’s Fair in the United States, where more than 100 million people visited him in the John G. Shedd Aquarium.

As its name suggests, Australian lungfish have the unique ability to breathe air from a single lung during dry spells, when streams become stagnant or water quality becomes poor.

The species, now endangered, has a deeply ancient lineage. Indeed, the Australian Lungfish is the closest living relative to all land-based “tetrapods” – four-limbed animals including frogs, humans, and even dinosaurs.

Read more: Breakthrough allows scientists to determine the age of endangered native fish using DNA

To find out Granddad’s age, we used a test that looks at “epigenetic” changes in the DNA, which occur from environmental changes and accumulate over a lifetime.

In fact, our study also identified the sub-population in Queensland Granddad came from. We learned Granddad originally came from the Burnett River, one of three rivers in Queensland home to Australian lungfish.

Cocky Bennett the Cockatoo

Age: 119 years

Species: sulphur-crested cockatoo ( Cacatua galerita )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qxy8Q_0gO4uq2w00
A rare photo of Cocky Bennett, aged 117. Aussie~mobs/Flickr

Another long-lived Australian animal was a sulphur-crested cockatoo named Cocky Bennett, who lived to 119.

Cocky lived at the Sea Breeze Hotel in Blakehurst, New South Wales, and even had a tribute written in the newspaper in 1916 when he died.

According to the tribute, Cocky would often say “one at time gentlemen, please” when other birds harassed him, and “one feather more and I’ll fly”. But due to a disease, Cocky was almost featherless for the last two decades of his exceptionally long life, and had a long, curved and twisted beak.

Prior to ruling the Sea Breeze Hotel, Cocky Bennett is thought to have accompanied a ship captain on his seafaring journeys for 78 years, and reportedly circled the globe seven times.

Read more: Don't disturb the cockatoos on your lawn, they're probably doing all your weeding for free

The Animal Ageing and Longevity Database report a much shorter lifespan for sulphur-crested cockatoos in the wild at 57 years. But in captivity, they can live as long as humans.

This is where researchers need to be careful, as lifespans are often longer for animals in captivity than would naturally occur in the wild.

Jonathan the Tortoise

Age: 190 years

Species: Seychelles giant tortoise ( Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa )

Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise , at 190, currently holds the record for the oldest living land animal.

It’s estimated he hatched in 1832 in the Seychelles Islands. When he was around 50 years old, Jonathan was transported to St Helena, a remote island in the South Atlantic Ocean, and gifted to the St Helena governor . Jonathan has not only outlived the governor, but has seen 31 different governors hold office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4br4Kk_0gO4uq2w00
Photograph of St Helena resident tortoise Jonathan (left) around 1900. Wikimedia , CC BY-SA

As the new study on reptiles and amphibians hypothesised, tortoises may be long-lived due to their extra protection from their shells. A lack of predators may also play an important role. For example, Galapagos giant tortoises can live to over 100 and are free from any natural predators.

The Greenland Shark

Age: 392 years

Species: Greenland shark ( Somniosus microcephalus )

The species, the Greenland shark, is thought to be the longest-lived animal with a backbone. We know only little about Greenland sharks. But a 2016 study used radiocarbon dating and found one to be 392 years old.

The authors also estimated that Greenland sharks don’t reach sexual maturity until 156 years old.

Read more: Caught on camera: Ancient Greenland sharks

Living deep in the cold waters of the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans, these iconic sharks are also one of the slowest growing, at a rate of around 1 centimetre per year. Yet, these ocean giants can reach over 5 metres in length.

We know only little about Greenland sharks, including how long they can live for. It’s thought freezing polar waters may play a role in their longevity as it may slow down their metabolism.

Ming the Clam

Age: 507 years

Species: ocean quahog ( Arctica islandica )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvEJn_0gO4uq2w00
The left valve of Ming the clam. Wikimedia , CC BY-SA

The ocean quahog is the world’s longest-lived species, with many reaching over 400 years. As a clam (or marine bivalve mollusk), it’s the only invertebrate on our list. Just like the Greenland shark, this species also lives in the cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean.

One ocean quahog called “Ming” lived for 507 years. He was named after the Chinese dynasty in power when he was born in 1499, and was discovered off the coast of Iceland. His age was confirmed by counting growth bands on its shell, in the same way you’d count the rings of a tree.

Little is known to why ocean quahogs live for so long but, similar to the Greenland shark, it’s thought the colder waters may have a role in its long lifespan.

Read more: Meet 5 of Australia’s tiniest mammals, who tread a tightrope between life and death every night

The CSIRO paper this article features was published in Frontiers in Environmental Science with authors from CSIRO, Queensland State Government, and Seqwater.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare Wild Cat species reappears after supposedly being extinct for 50 years

Its last sighting was in 1974. In Turkey, the Anatolian leopard, a cat species believed to be extinct, has been spotted in the country for the first time in about 50 years. The Anatolian leopard is also known as the Persian leopard, Caucasian leopard, or Panthera pardus tulliana. The Anatolian...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Did Humans Live With Dinosaurs?

Cavemen and dinosaurs are usually associated with each other, and it may get you to question if humans ever lived with dinosaurs. Dinosaurs are ancient reptiles that lived on the earth for an extended period. Both life forms have inhabited the earth and can trace back ancestors for millions of years. Dinosaurs lived on the earth for around 165 million years before becoming extinct. Birds are dinosaur ancestors that exist with us and are the closest relative to the extinct dinosaurs.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

First-ever Titanosaur 'egg-in-egg' suggests dinosaurs that lived more than 66 million years ago had a reproductive biology similar to birds and not turtles as first believed, study reveals

Paleontologists working in India have discovered the first-ever dinosaur 'egg-in-egg.'. Also known as ovum-in-ovo, the egg was found titanosaurid dinosaur nest dating back the Upper Cretaceous Lameta Formation -about 66 million years ago to 100 million years ago. This type of egg has only been observed in birds and occurs...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenland Shark#Feather#Atlantic Oceans#Shark Week
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Uncovered Secret Tunnels And An Ancient Chamber Beneath Peru’s Chavín de Huántar Temple

Archeologists first noticed a duct in 2019 that opened up into the ceremonial chamber since dubbed the Condor Gallery. A team of archeologists exploring Chavín de Huántar, a 3,000-year-old temple complex in the Peruvian Andes, have made a stunning find. Beneath the ancient temple, they’ve uncovered hidden tunnels leading to a chamber, which contains artifacts left by the Chavín people.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

British zoo celebrates birth of rare horse extinct in the wild for almost 40 years

A zoo is celebrating the birth of a rare Przewalski’s foal which previously went extinct in the wild for nearly 40 years.The male foal was born to parents Nogger and Speranzer at Marwell Zoo near Winchester, Hampshire, on May 28.It has been named Basil after the first male Przewalski’s horse ever to live at the zoo.Keepers report the new youngster is staying close to its mother and the females of the herd are being protectiveMarwell Zoo spokeswomanBasil senior was born in 1963 and joined Marwell in 1970 prior to the zoo opening in 1972, before moving on to San Diego Zoo.The...
ANIMALS
allthatsinteresting.com

Scientists Just Determined This Prehistoric Fish May Be The Earliest Known Human Ancestor

After more than a century of defying classification, this eel-like creature was finally placed in the evolutionary tree of life — potentially as the earliest-known ancestor of humankind. When the fossilized remains of a tiny, eel-like creature were first discovered in Caithness, Scotland in 1890, scientists didn’t know what...
SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Smallest Animal In The World

There are routinely lists of the world’s largest animals, largest trees, largest mammals. Usually blue whales, elephants, and the giant sequoia end up in some place on these. Then there is the wrinkle of when these animals lived. Dinosaurs have fascinated humans for centuries. People still hunt parts of the world for fossils. Museums have […]
WILDLIFE
Anita Durairaj

Dinosaurs experienced painful bites from giant fleas

Image by Robert Hooke (1635-1703); Public Domain in the United States. More than 150 million years ago, giant fleas were super-sized and fed on the blood of dinosaurs during the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods. The super fleas were about 10 times the size of the fleas found today. They measured between 8 and 21 millimeters.
Phys.org

Rare 'orchid of the falls' species declared extinct in the wild

A team of botanists from Guinea and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew in the UK have sounded the death knell for a plant in the Saxicolella genus that is endemic to a single location in Guinea. The sad discovery was made by Kew botanist Dr. Martin Cheek who investigated the plant's last-known co-ordinates using Google Earth satellite scans, following a taxonomic review of the Saxicolella genus published this week in the scientific journal Kew Bulletin.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Rare bear species discovered in Greenland after centuries of isolation

Long thought to be a phenomenon that will only impact future generations, global warming is a disaster whose effects are already beginning to be felt. Near the poles, the melting of the ice is accelerating, slowly raising the water level and reducing the chances of survival of species that need the ice pack to hunt. Among these animals are polar bears, which are adapting to these rapid changes as best they can.
WILDLIFE
Simplemost

Australian Scientists Discover Furry Crab Species That Wears Sponge As Hat

Hats: They’re a hot fashion trend — even if you’re a crustacean. A previously undiscovered species of crab, recently found washed up on a beach in Western Australia, apparently seeks out and tailors sponges to wear as hats, a look which accentuates its “fluffy” body, but has a more functional use, as well. The Lamarckdromia beagle crab — named for Charles Darwin’s famous sea vessel — belongs to a small family of crab species known for using this unique style of camouflage.
ANIMALS
InsideHook

Miner Finds Mummified Mammoth in Yukon

Mummified bodies aren’t a phenomenon confined to the tombs of ancient Egypt. Venture northwest of there, and you’ll be in the part of modern-day England where bog bodies — preserved corpses that have been immersed in the natural landscape for thousands of years — are sometimes found.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy