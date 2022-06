The Los Angeles Dodgers are still holding onto the lead in the NL West as they look to avoid an embarrassing sweep by the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies already took the first two games by a combined score of 11-4 in a surprising fashion. It’s not often that the best team in the division gets swept by the worst. But, if the Dodgers aren’t careful tonight, that is exactly what will happen. A loss could cut their lead in the NL West to less than a game over the Padres. The Dodgers will be without Mookie Betts for at least a couple of weeks with a cracked rib.

DENVER, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO