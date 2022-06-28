2 Hospitalized Following Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In Carmichael

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two drivers were hospitalized Monday evening following a crash involving three vehicles northeast of Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison avenues in Carmichael, a city roughly 10 miles east of Sacramento.

Highway officials say a pickup truck traveling north on Manzanita struck a vehicle pulling out of a gas station before colliding with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle pulling out of the gas station was hospitalized with what were described as “moderate injuries.” The pickup’s driver was also hospitalized, although their injuries were described as minor.

The driver of the third vehicle also suffered minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized.

Following the crash, the intersection was closed for a few hours.