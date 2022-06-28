ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

2 Hospitalized Following Crash Involving 3 Vehicles In Carmichael

CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Frfos_0gO4sz3t00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two drivers were hospitalized Monday evening following a crash involving three vehicles northeast of Sacramento.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Manzanita and Madison avenues in Carmichael, a city roughly 10 miles east of Sacramento.

Highway officials say a pickup truck traveling north on Manzanita struck a vehicle pulling out of a gas station before colliding with another vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJsng_0gO4sz3t00

(credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento)

The driver of the vehicle pulling out of the gas station was hospitalized with what were described as “moderate injuries.” The pickup’s driver was also hospitalized, although their injuries were described as minor.

The driver of the third vehicle also suffered minor injuries, but they were not hospitalized.

Following the crash, the intersection was closed for a few hours.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Fire near Sutter’s Landing prompts large response from fire crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire crews responded to a “very active” fire near Sutter’s Landing on Wednesday.  The Sacramento Fire Department said the fire, near 28th Street, prompted a 3-alarm response, and about 100 people went to the scene. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District assisted as winds spread the fire. According to the department, a […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man dies in Auburn after crashing into tree

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Auburn CHP has confirmed that a crash along Auburn Folsom Road on Monday resulted in a fatality. According to CHP, at 10:50 p.m. a 40-year-old man was driving a Ford F-450 along Auburn Folsom Road when he hit a tree. The roadway was shut down for several hours and the man […]
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Three arrested in connection with freeway shooting

(BCN) — Three people from San Joaquin County were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a freeway shooting that put a juvenile in the hospital Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident occurred on State Route 99 north of Kettleman Lane near Lodi, when the driver of a Nissan Altima allegedly fired multiple […]
LODI, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Part of Park Avenue in Yuba City closed due to car accident

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Park Avenue between B Street and Franklin Avenue in Yuba City will be temporarily closed due to a car accident, according to the Yuba City Police Department. A car crashed into a phone pole, PG&E are on scene, according to Yuba City Police, working to fix...
YUBA CITY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Madison, CA
Carmichael, CA
Crime & Safety
Carmichael, CA
Cars
City
Sacramento, CA
Carmichael, CA
Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Cars
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
KOLO TV Reno

Missing hiker’s body recovered in lake

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The body of a missing hiker on the the Tahoe Rim Trail was recovered Wednesday, his family confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. Jia Huang, 32, had started a backpacking trip on June 22. Another hiker reported seeing a tent, food canister and wallet abandoned near Lake Aloha on Wednesday, June 29, Huang’s sister reported.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident. The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas. Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon. Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard. The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County. There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Highway Crash Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Reported in Three-Vehicle Accident on S.R. 99. A highway crash involving three vehicles resulted in minor injuries along the Golden State Highway in Sacramento on June 22. The collision was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 5:18 p.m. along northbound S.R. 99 just north of the 12th Avenue off-ramp. It involved a Toyota Tacoma pickup, a GMC pickup, and a Nissan Sentra.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Garbage crew finds body at Yolo County dump

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon Police are investigating a report of a body found inside a garbage truck Tuesday. The Dixon Police Department says they were contacted by Davis Police on Tuesday about the case. According to Davis police, a waste disposal service reported finding a dead body in one of their garbage trucks while emptying the contents of it at a Yolo County trash dump.
DIXON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]

ROSEVILLE, CA (June 27, 2022) – Wednesday morning, three people sustained injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Roseville Parkway. The crash happened at 7:15 a.m., in the area of Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard. According to the reports, a total of four cars collided in the area. However,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brinks Driver Teeters Over Edge of I-5, Rescued From Brink of Disaster

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Brinks truck driver was rescued from his armored vehicle as it teetered over the edge of Interstate 5 on Tuesday. Dispatch audio recordings describe one officer’s first sight of the scary situation. Officer: “…I have a visual, looks like the Brinks truck is hanging off the north guard rail? Start CalTrans for a closure…” CBS13 video shows the Brinks truck hanging over the side of the Interstate 5 Yolo Bypass. The driver was stuck inside as the armored vehicle teetered 40 feet above the ground. Woodland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Dahl responded to the scene. “As we arrived, we noticed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Coroner identifies three women killed in collision with Amtrak train

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - The coroner on Monday released the identities of the three women killed when an Amtrak train slammed into their car in Brentwood. Authorities said Mercedes Regalado, 50, of Antioch; Maria Nieves, 27, and Julia Mondragon, 40, both of Dixon, died Sunday after the commuter train smashed into their Honda Civic that was crossing the railroad tracks.
BRENTWOOD, CA
KCRA.com

Firefighters contain vegetation fire near Sutter's Landing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Firefighters battled a vegetation fire that burned about 28 acres near Sutter's Landing and put out a lot of smoke on Wednesday, authorities said. The fire started near Sutter's Landing and 28th Street, the Sacramento Fire Department said on social media. It is fully contained, however smoldering and smoke are expected to continue throughout the night, authorities said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen Shot In Head On Lodi Freeway; 3 Arrested

LODI (CBS13) — Three people were arrested after a teenager was shot in the head on a Lodi-area highway, authorities said Tuesday. The California Highway Patrol Stockton said Moses Mercado, 21, of Lodi, was identified as the shooter and faces charges of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bella Villanueva, 21, of Ripon, faces charges of conspiracy, concealing evidence, and aiding and abetting. Edgar Hernandez, 29, of Stockton, faces a charge of carrying an unregistered and loaded gun concealed within a vehicle. All three suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. The shooting happened Monday afternoon along southbound Highway 99 just north of Kettleman Lane, the CHP said. Mercado is accused of firing multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the teen, who was a passenger, in the head. The CHP said the driver of that vehicle then took the teen to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
LODI, CA
ABC10

11 people displaced after North Highlands house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District battled a fire Tuesday morning in North Highlands. Eleven people who are family and extended family were displaced because of the fire, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The family will be working with the Red Cross while displaced. No injuries have been reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pollock Pines Traffic Crash Injures Motorcyclist

Accident on U.S. 50 Caused When Motorcyclist Hits Object in Road. A traffic crash in Pollock Pines on June 25 caused injury to a motorcyclist and then the motorist fled the scene. The hit-and-run accident happened around 5:23 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just west of Sly Park Road in the Pollock Pines area east of Placerville. Authorities were notified that a motorcyclist was down in the center divider.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
FOX40

Stockton Police release video in connection with 2017 cold case

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department released a video in hopes of gathering more information on a 2017 cold case. Police say that on June 28, 2017, officers responded to a park along 8700 block of Cherbourg Way after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Ramon Concha Jr. […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Suspect arrested in 49er Travel Plaza shooting: sheriff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the June 24 fatal shooting at the 49er Travel Plaza in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32, of Sacramento County in connection of the murder of Abrina Gabriella Abraham, 38. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Correctional center’s social visits suspended temporarily

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Rio Consumnes Correction Center’s social visits have been temporarily suspended by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, any scheduled visits planned Wednesday through Friday will be canceled due to a planned upgrade to the phone system used for visitation as well as calls made from outside […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy