Cruise News

By Ben Souza
 4 days ago

Cruise Line Drops Deposits on Cruises to Just $1

Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and 2023. When combined with Princess Plus, drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation are included. On the cruise line’s newest fare option, Princess Premier, it includes everything in Princess Plus along with drinks up to $18 each and exclusive spirit offerings, unlimited MedallionNet for up to four devices with the best Wi-Fi at sea, crew appreciation, TWO nights of specialty dining, and a photo package.
Royal Caribbean Adds to Two More Cruise Ships to My Royal Cruise

Royal Caribbean has added cruises on two more of their cruise ships to the cruise line’s My Royal Cruise platform. My Royal Cruise is a one site stop after you book a cruise to reserve your shore excursions, beverage packages, dining packages, internet, spa packages, and more. It is currently available on 17 Royal Caribbean cruise ships and is now being added to Explorer of the Seas and the world’s largest cruise ship, Wonder of the Seas.
Largest Cruise Ship Ever Has First Block Laid at Shipyard

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship ever built and the vessel’s first block was laid this week at a shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to enter service in 2024 and will be the world’s largest cruise ship. The cruise line celebrated the keel laying for the ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.
