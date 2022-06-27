Cruise News

Princess Cruises has dropped their cruise deposits to just $1 per person for the next five days for cruises that depart in 2022 and 2023. When combined with Princess Plus, drinks, Wi-Fi and crew appreciation are included. On the cruise line’s newest fare option, Princess Premier, it includes everything in Princess Plus along with drinks up to $18 each and exclusive spirit offerings, unlimited MedallionNet for up to four devices with the best Wi-Fi at sea, crew appreciation, TWO nights of specialty dining, and a photo package.

PUERTO RICO ・ 8 HOURS AGO