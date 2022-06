Sunmi has announced the dates for her upcoming 2022 ‘Gone Girl Gone Mad’ tour of North America and Europe. Yesterday (June 29), the K-pop idol announced that she is set to go on a 15-date tour of North America and Europe later this year. Sunmi will be kickstarting the tour in Warsaw, the capital city of Poland, with a show in August, before heading to six more cities in Europe, including Paris and London.

WORLD ・ 2 HOURS AGO