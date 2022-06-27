ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Utility Man Scratched From Lineup with Neck Injury

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers have had to get creative with who they're deploying in the outfield with Mookie Betts on the injured list with a cracked rib. Last weekend, manager Dave Roberts tired using career infielder Eddy Alvarez in...

