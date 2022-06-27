City council discusses budget for 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council has released the performance evaluations for both City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and City Attorney Karla Nieman. City officials share that, every June, the City Council evaluates the performance of each employee’s respective employment agreement. This year both Gonzalez’s and Nieman’s evaluations are said to exceed the […]
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners heard from their economic development department Wednesday morning about possible upgrades and improvements to two of El Paso's iconic areas, the County Coliseum and Ascarate Park. The county hired a consulting firm to review the park and coliseum and recommend upgrades and...
City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is getting a pay raise for the second time this year, while City Attorney Karla Nieman is receiving a third salary increase — both after being evaluated earlier this month. The city released the final performance evaluations for Gonzalez and Nieman on Wednesday. Both received...
The city manager and city councilors in Sunland Park, New Mexico made a few adjustments to the rules there regarding the sale and purchase of cannabis. Under state law, municipalities and local governments get to set certain rules about how cannabis products are sold. No city or town, though, is allowed to ban the sale of cannabis outright.
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Project BRAVO is pleased to announce its new water assistance program, the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a temporary program funded through the American Rescue Plan and will end in September 2023. County of El Paso households with an annual income at or below 150% percent of […]
EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – MCAmericas Realty, Inc. and the El Paso Downtown Management District (DMD) have been selected as grant recipients of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Brownfields Program. Each organization has been awarded $500,000 for assessment and clean-up efforts. EPA’s Brownfields Program empowers states, communities, and other stakeholders to work together to prevent, […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 15, 2022, Guadalupe Giner received a notification from El Paso County Elections stating that all paperwork required by Texas Statute, to run as a candidate for El Paso County Judge as an Independent has been timely filed and completed. Guadalupe is the only challenger in November to the […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After enduring heavy damages from record rainfall events in 2021, El Paso Water is preparing for this year’s monsoon season. The Public Service Board approved an emergency resolution June 8, allowing the utility to expedite resulting storm repairs immediately following damages to storm water structures. To date, 43 projects totaling […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A national nonprofit purchased 10 acres of land located at 12135 Pebble Hills Boulevard to build a new Veteran Wellness Center (VWC) and Cohen Veteran Network Military Family Clinic. The wellness facility is designed to fill the gap in mental health and wellness services for Veterans and their families, regardless […]
EL PASO, Texas -- In a 3-2 vote Monday, El Paso County Commissioners allowed the El Paso County Hospital District to alert the public that they want to use up to $400 million of taxpayer money to expand services. The money would go toward both the University Medical Center and...
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico- After the overturning of Roe vs. Wade by the United States Supreme Court and the temporary restraining order issued by a Texas Judge, the Women’s Reproduction Clinic in Sunland Park is ready for more patients. Dr. Franz Theard has been performing abortions for almost two decades at the clinic. He says
The post Sunland Park abortion clinic prepares for changes to law￼ appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence East held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new $20 million expansion project. The expansion will include additional 30-beds for the Intensive Care Unit Step Down, a third Catheterization Lab equipped with biplane technology, an additional 6-beds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, a private area and triage rooms for Obstetrics Emergency Services, and additional operating room within Women’s Services to expand obstetric care.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — There are several road closures throughout El Paso Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that might impact your commute. I-10 East at Loop 375 Interchange, road work, Loop 375 North exit closed, clearing time 6 a.m. I-10 West @ Loop 375 Exit 34 closed, clearing...
EL PASO, TX (CBS4) — During an El Paso County Commissioner meeting on June 16, the Parks and Recreation Director Veronica Myers presented possible price changes to several recreational activities at Ascarate. “ The purpose of our fees is to increase our financial health, increase tourism, promote collaboration and...
I doubt if there is any law on the books that is more flagrantly and routinely violated every year by otherwise law-abiding residents of our community than the city’s restrictions on fireworks. Under the “Safe and Sane” fireworks law, the only things that can legally be set off are...
EL PASO, Texas - The Child Crisis Center of El Paso is holding its annual fund raising Gala on Friday, July 15 at the Epic Railyard Events Center beginning at 6:00 p.m. The annual Gala provides attendees the opportunity to enjoy a fun-filled evening that includes food, drinks, entertainment and a raffle.
SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico- Hanson Asset Management, LP will develop the project. The area is located at the four corners of McNutt and Pete Domenici Freeway consisting of around 460 acres. The area is in the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa land boundaries. The project will consist of around 1,400...
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Across the country and here in the Lone Star state, those convicted of serious crimes are spending a lot more time behind bars awaiting execution. KTSM 9 news anchor, Brenda Medina delves into how the system works and its impact on victims’ family members. It was a sunny November day, just […]
In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
Sylvia Acosta, who led the YWCA Paso del Norte Region through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and brought in the biggest gift in the history of the organization, has resigned as chief executive officer, the organization announced Monday. Acosta could not be reached for comment, but in a prepared...
Comments / 2