Horoscope for Tuesday, 6/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom

By Christopher Renstrom
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Are you sure you want to move ahead with a move? It's not too late to back out – especially since you're still dragging your feet. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can tell that a certain tangent won't lead anywhere, but follow it...

StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Week, But There Is A Silver Lining

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve already woken up with a bad mood, you’re not alone. Maybe the cosmos are to blame and you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of June 27 to July 3. Because astrology is all about patterns and cycles, it’s inevitable that eventually, your horoscope would look less than ideal. However, keep in mind that diamonds are built under pressure, and even a challenging time can lead to great things! You might be feeling somewhat overstimulated as this week begins. After all, on June 28, the sensitive and...
Refinery29

Your Horoscope This Week: 26th June to 2nd July, 2022

The end of June is almost upon us and, like Cancerians everywhere, it knows how to bring the drama. We begin the week with a sextile between Mercury in Gemini and Chiron in Aries on the 27th. A helpful aspect, this sextile facilitates difficult conversations born of trauma and invested in building new trust. Perhaps we may see these conversations in regards to current gun laws in the U.S., abortion rights roll back, and anti-trans violence. While these conversations may certainly prove fruitful, they will certainly not be easy.
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Bound To Fall In Love This Summer

Click here to read the full article. As the days get longer, the temperatures begin to smolder and the dating scene starts getting wild, you know that summer is coming in hot. This is when the sun shines its brightest, making it a time to celebrate love, creation and abundance. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will fall in love during summer 2022, count your lucky stars, because Cupid’s arrow is headed right in your direction! Now that Jupiter—planet of expansion and adventure—is moving through passionate and whole-hearted Aries, you may feel eager to see the world and...
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 4 most manipulative zodiac signs

Ah, astrology is good, especially when it comes to detecting the true personality of people. It's always good to know who you're dealing with, especially in a romantic relationship. After that, it's up to you to believe it or not, but very often the signs don't deceive. These are the top 4 most manipulative zodiac signs.
StyleCaster

Aries, Your July Horoscope Says You’re Coming Into A Lot Of Cash, So Spend Wisely

Click here to read the full article. You’re a natural competitor; someone who always brings their A-game! And as luck would have it, your Aries July 2022 horoscope is asking you to take charge. Being the impulsive zodiac sign that you are, your finances are usually in flux! And fortunately, the beginning of summer aims to sweeten your honey pot. When Mars—your planetary ruler—enters your second house of money on July 5, it will give you the motivating boost you need in order to set meaningful financial goals. Your access to money is steadily increasing, reaching its peak by the...
Elite Daily

Your July Horoscope Is Full Of Momentous Changes

You’d think things would start to calm down now that eclipse season has come to a close, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Your July 2022 horoscope is not for the faint-hearted, because it’s bound to bring a few tower moments. The great thing is, Cancer season is giving us all the more reason to retreat, go inward, and nurture our hearts. Nothing wrong with a little shake-up, as it’s simply bringing you closer to what’s meant for you.
womenfitness.net

Things That Annoy A Zodiac Sign

Everyone has pet peeves, and that is just normal! Being human, we all have things that annoy us from the deepest core of planet earth to the surface, and back again. But there really are things that at the slightest sign of it, cause people to freak out and engage in so-called “beast mode.” Yet, what really are these things that cause such reactions to the surface!
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Best Week, So Let The Good Times Roll

Click here to read the full article. Summer has only just begun and it’s already one giant house party! And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of June 27 to July 3, there’s so much more to come. This week is off to a powerful start, so don’t be surprised if you’re feeling motivated to go the distance! On June 28, you may be in the mood to embrace love, excitement and pleasure. After all, this is when the Cancer sun will square off with larger-than life Jupiter, encouraging you to give yourself whatever...
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Predicts A Life-Changing Romantic Affair

Click here to read the full article. Summer love is taking on a whole new meaning, because your relationships are taking the center-stage this season! Your Capricorn summer 2022 horoscope predicts so many new lovers and friends. The sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21 is not only energizing and revitalizing your relationship sector, but it will also highlight matters of “give and take”. You may be rethinking your commitments and compromises, and with Venus entering your selfless sixth house the following day, chances are these “agreements” are influencing your routine and shaping your whole life. Either way, this Venusian transit...
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your July Horoscope Says Your Relationships May Experience A Sudden & Unexpected Change

Click here to read the full article. You’re an extremely powerful zodiac sign, so tap into your energy reserves this month, Not gonna lie, your Scorpio July 2022 horoscope is looking super intense! Take a deep breath and let’s get through this together, by the time it’s over, you’ll feel so proud of the way you handled business. A thirst for adventure and the desire to increase your level of knowledge will find its way to you this month. Thanks to chatty Mercury entering your expansive and open-minded ninth house on July 5, along with romantic Venus on July 17, you’re...
StyleCaster

Libra, Your July Horoscope Predicts An Exciting Development In Your Social Life

Click here to read the full article. Despite your calm exterior, you’re one of the most driven and motivated members of the zodiac, dear Libra, striving for perfection where others might settle for mediocrity. Your Libra July 2022 horoscope is showing you a month in which you’re ultra focused on your career, and although money may come and go unexpectedly, you’re seeing the big picture when it comes to where you’re headed. Don’t sweat the small battles, not when you’re trying to win a war! However, you’ll begin to feel the unexpected windfalls coming your way on July 5, when Mars...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Predicting Unexpected Changes In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. We’re about halfway through Gemini season and your horoscope for the week of June 5 to June 11 has the latest scoop on what the cosmos are up to. Last week marked the beginning of several planetary changes. You celebrated your release from the clutches of Mercury retrograde. However, that doesn’t mean the confusing backward movement is over. After all, you traded Mercury retrograde for Saturn retrograde, which is a whole different ballgame. To be truthful, the vibes may *still* feel a bit off, so take it easy on yourself as you get used...
StyleCaster

Cancer, Your July Horoscope Wants You To Celebrate Your Birthday To The Fullest

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone underestimate you, Cancer. You’re *so* much more than a cry baby, because your Cancer July 2022 horoscope says you’re quite savvy with your finances! Since you only spend your money wisely, it’s no surprise that you were riding on monetary high in June. Keep some money stashed away in the bank this month, because increasing financial wealth is all about playing the long game! Action planet Mars enters Taurus on July 5, reigniting a long-standing relationships with your colleagues, especially your former colleagues. An old coworker may send a DM, text...
StyleCaster

Leo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Being Unapologetic In Your Self-Love

Click here to read the full article. Time to retreat into the cosmic castle of your dreams, because your Leo summer 2022 horoscope wants you to catch up on your beauty sleep! Upon the sun’s shift into Cancer on June 21, you’re more likely to call your energy back, and retreat into your sacred space. As you know, the sun is your ruling planet, and as it moves through your 12th house of the subconscious, it’s vital that you listen to your inner voice as summer gets going. On a more exciting note, Venus will enter versatile Gemini on June 22,...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & You’re Diving Right Into The Summer Sweetness

Click here to read the full article. If it feels like you’re losing control, your horoscope for the week of June 20 to June 26 will help you get back on track. This week, the planets are encouraging you to embrace some personal empowerment, so dive right in! A happy-go-lucky sextile between Mercury—planet of communication—and Jupiter—planet of good fortune—shows up on Monday, helping you make some serendipitous personal connections that can lead to some very good things happening in the future. Take the initiative and talk to a stranger, because you never know who you might be karmically linked to. On Tuesday,...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You To Banish Procrastination & Get To Work

Click here to read the full article. You might feel like procrastinating this week, but don’t let that defeat you! Your horoscope for the week of June 27 to July 3 is encouraging you to fight your desire to post-pone everything for later. You know those tasks on your to-do list that keep getting rescheduled because you don’t want to do them? But once you finally work up the gusto to get them done, you feel an instant sense of relief? That’s what the astrology of this upcoming week feels like! Starting with a motivating sextile between Mars—planet of action—and...
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Embracing A Deeper Kind Of Love

Click here to read the full article. Summer has arrived, Aquarius! And although you may feel like partying until dawn, your Aquarius summer 2022 horoscope says there is still unfinished business that needs to be sorted out. As the sun shifts into sensitive Cancer on June 21, it brings emphasis to practical matters that are more mundane, such as your physical wellness and daily work routine. More importantly, this is an opportunity for you to practice more self-care and prioritize your mental health. However, on a more entertaining note, lady Venus will enter fellow air sign Gemini the following day, adorning...
NYLON

Your July 2022 Horoscope Rewards The Rebellious

With a Capricorn full moon and Uranus hitting the north node, your July 2022 horoscope issues a new world order. We have arrived at the turning point in the new age of heroes, that part in the movie when Aragorn finally braids his hair and rides hard as the king. This is the last month, until December, when Jupiter, the grand planet of light and wisdom, moves direct in Aries, inspiring the next generation of artists and legends to shape the new world. But for all Aries’s much-needed courage, Jupiter can fall prey here to the sign’s toxic protagonism. Enter Cancer, the sign of community, and Capricorn, industry, who this month will swoop in to check and balance Jupiter’s creative development.
