Horoscope for Tuesday, 6/28/22 by Christopher Renstrom

With a Capricorn full moon and Uranus hitting the north node, your July 2022 horoscope issues a new world order. We have arrived at the turning point in the new age of heroes, that part in the movie when Aragorn finally braids his hair and rides hard as the king. This is the last month, until December, when Jupiter, the grand planet of light and wisdom, moves direct in Aries, inspiring the next generation of artists and legends to shape the new world. But for all Aries’s much-needed courage, Jupiter can fall prey here to the sign’s toxic protagonism. Enter Cancer, the sign of community, and Capricorn, industry, who this month will swoop in to check and balance Jupiter’s creative development.
