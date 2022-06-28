ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Napa Winery Turns Wine to Water

By The Editor, the Wine Competition
wine-searcher.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesus may have been able to turn water into wine, but did he ever go the other way around?. This happened in a wine competition last weekend in San Diego: three bottles of Napa Valley Chardonnay contained nothing but water. Three bottles of 2020 Black Stallion Napa Valley Chardonnay...

www.wine-searcher.com

