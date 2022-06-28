Napa Winery Turns Wine to Water

The second San Diego location of Louisiana-style Cajun seafood restaurant The Boiling Crab will open in the space that last housed a Slater's 50/50 in North County. Inspired by his upbringing in Southern Texas along the Gulf of Mexico, Sinh Nguyen and his wife Dada Ngo opened the first The Boiling Crab restaurant in Garden Grove, CA, in 2004 and popularized the Louisiana-inspired Cajun seafood boil culture with its signature original flavor The Whole Shabang. There are now more than 20 location of The Boiling Crab sited around California, Las Vegas, Texas, Hawaii, Florida, Massachussetts, Washington D.C., China and Australia. There is a San Diego branch sited in Mira Mesa that has been open since 2012.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO