Thomas Cameron: New bid to find fugitive wanted over barman murder

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives have launched a fresh appeal to trace a fugitive wanted in connection with the murder of a barman outside a pub 15 years ago. Thomas Cameron, 49, was shot dead in the car park of the Auchinairn Tavern, Bishopbriggs, on 28 June 2007. Police want to speak to...

www.bbc.com

