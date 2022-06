S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo, Hawaii has been providing a full range of fishing supplies for decades --and they were voted by you as one of the Best Of Hawaii!. Owner, Michael Tokunaga stated, “What an honor and yet, you know, I'm still humbled by it. Being from the Big Island...on the Hilo side...so happy that we got the first place.”

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO