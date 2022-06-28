Is there still a QB Georgia should be looking to recruit?

Now that the Arch Manning sweepstakes appears to be over, the dust in the quarterback room in Athens may have settled just a little, at least in the sense that the biggest QB recruit out of the class of 2023 has decided to go to Texas. Winning Manning no longer in the mix to possibly join the Bulldogs, one would think that now Georgia’s quarterback debate will revolve around which of the current signal callers will be the eventual starter when the season begins.

With J.T. Daniels having transferred to West Virginia, most believe that the job is returning starter, Stetson Bennett’s to lose, however with Brock Vandagriff, Carson Beck and true freshman Gunner Stockton all waiting in the wing for a shot, some fans believe that there could still be a serious competition for the position. Yet and still, with Manning out of the mix, the Bulldogs have yet to sign a QB out of the 2023 class, however there may be a few still in the mix to end up in Athens according Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr.

“There are a couple quarterbacks that they targeted earlier in their recruitment that are still potentially available,” Garcia Jr. told Chris Goforth, who was sitting in for John Chuckery on Monday night. As the two discussed who, if any, quarterbacks, the Bulldogs could still target now that their pursuit of Manning has ended with him opting for Austin, Garcia Jr. told Goforth that the window was still possibly open for a few guys Georgia had on their list prior to Manning.

“Chris Vizzina is committed to Clemson, you know that’s one that they really liked at one point. And then there’s a few committed prospects that are still open and taking trips and in terms of regionally, there’s two relatively close to that Athens footprint that could become factors later in the cycle,” Garcia Jr. said referring to Rickie Collins and Emory Williams. Click link above to hear more: