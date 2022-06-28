ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next year Denver will start to charge you based on how much trash you throw out

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates of “pay as you throw” programs have waited at least a decade for Denver to adopt trash pickup fees to push residents toward wasting less, and recycling more. On Monday a split Denver City Council approved a proposal to implement such a policy by January 2023....

9NEWS

Denver to start charging for trash pickup

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will soon charge a fee for trash pickup while adding recycling and composting service for no charge. Denver City Council approved the change Monday night. The ordinance, which becomes effective in 2023, will result in weekly recycling and compost collection for...
CBS Denver

Denver’s pay-as-you-throw recycling plan gets approved, aims to cut down on waste

(CBS4) — The pay-as-you-throw plan for recycling was approved in the City and County of Denver. City council voted to add new fees aimed to cut down on waste. (credit: CBS) It will cost Denver residents a bit based on how much waste created. All this is in hopes of helping to increase recycling in Denver. RELATED: Denver City Council Discusses Pay-As-You-Throw Fee To Reduce Waste, Increase Recycling Pay-as-you-throw serves as an incentive to Denver residents to reduce waste through a volume-based pricing for trash. The city is also going to expand its residential waste services to provide weekly recycling and compost collection for...
The Denver Gazette

Tips and tricks for parking in Denver Thursday

If you’re going to the Avalanche victory parade in downtown Denver Thursday, officials are suggesting you take public transportation like RTD light rail trains or busses. If that’s not possible, at least carpool. That said, many will be scrambling for parking in the Mile High City Thursday morning. If you just want to watch the parade go by, you might try your luck at on-street parking. You can pay at...
David Heitz

Denver needs to prepare for out-of-state abortion seekers

(Denver, Colo.) A resident warned the Denver City Council Monday that the area soon will be inundated with people seeking abortions. And the city needs to prepare. Jennifer Dillon noted many states that border Colorado, including Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming, will outlaw abortions now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CBS Denver

Denver launches new housing program for the homeless

The City of Denver launched a new program to get more people experiencing homelessness into reliable housing. Denver is among the first cities to try something like this. Grant money is helping the plan leaders think will make a difference, and it's the first city to be awarded the grant money by the Social Impact Partnership Pay for Results Act.The up to $5.5 million dollar grant combined with the success of the Denver social impact bond will help those who are in and out of the hospitals and the jail system.The at least 125 people selected for this program will...
CBS Denver

Reports of street racing continue to rise in Denver metro area

As street racing concerns grow there's a renewed focus on how to get these dangerous drivers off the street. Things turned deadly on Interstate 70 over Father's Day weekend when driver John Jaros attempted to get around racers and was shot and killed with his wife and three children in the car.A closer look at the reports made online at ReportStreetRacing.com shows while often tied to metro area roads street racing is more widespread with more tips coming in on that site from more than 50 cities and counties across the state."This is a large-scale problem that is going on...
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
CBS Denver

Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

Update: Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.
CBS Denver

Denver police's approach to solving homicides has caught national attention

As part of an exclusive, data-driven investigation, CBS4 News in collaboration with the CBS News Investigative Unit and local News Innovation Lab, is examining a crime often going without punishment in our country.Barely half of murder cases in the United States get solved.  The national homicide clearance rate is at an all-time low, according to FBI data.In the mid-1960s, more than ninety percent of murders were solved, generally resulting in an arrest.  By 1990, the percentage fell into the sixties. Then, by 2020's the number of homicides surged the national clearance rate dropped to about 50 percent for the first...
The Denver Gazette

Denver considers prioritization housing policy that holds affordable units for those at risk of displacement

Denver City Council is considering a prioritization policy that would provide those who have been displaced or are at risk of displacement priority access to newly constructed or preserved affordable housing. Polly Kyle, housing prioritization policy officer with the Department of Housing Stability, presented the policy to council’s Safety, Housing,...
David Heitz

Aurora eliminates red tape for ice cream trucks, bar games

(Aurora, Colo.) Thanks to a City Council determined to cut red tape for Aurora businesses, ice cream trucks may be allowed in the city again. The City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that repeals a decades-old ban on ice cream trucks. It still must be approved a second time at the next council meeting to become law.
denverite.com

Denver expands its housing-first service model to 125 unhoused people

A decade after enacting an urban camping ban and with homelessness on the rise, Denver is expanding its housing-first approach to solving homelessness by expanding the Housing to Health program, which will help 125 chronically homeless residents receive services and shelter. According to the latest Annual State of Homelessness Report...
denverite.com

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

Update, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening.
