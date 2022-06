Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker has been suspended for seven games for his role in the fight that broke out between the Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels. Winker was heated after Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz intentionally hit him with a pitch, and the game quickly devolved into an all-out brawl between the two sides. Winker will miss seven games while serving his suspension, the most among any of the players involved in the altercation.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO